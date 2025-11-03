Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a harsh ultimatum to US President Donald Trump, which could deepen tensions between Tehran and Washington and destabilize the situation in the Middle East. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

During a public speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Iran would not cooperate with the United States unless Washington met a number of key demands. According to the supreme leader, the US must stop supporting Israel, withdraw troops from the Middle East, and refrain from any interference in the region's affairs.

This ultimatum, according to analysts, has become the harshest signal from Tehran in recent years. According to Newsweek, comments were sought from the US State Department and the Iranian Foreign Ministry, but no official response has yet been provided.

Tensions between the US and Iran are growing amid Israel's June offensive against Iranian targets and US strikes on facilities related to Tehran's nuclear program. Diplomatic efforts are not yielding results, and, according to experts, any new escalation could lead to a large-scale conflict involving Israel and US allies in the region.

