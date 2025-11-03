Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensions

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 6632 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19489 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
03:27 PM • 17978 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 20067 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 19311 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28900 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
01:44 PM • 16159 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 14936 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28772 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33389 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
04:38 PM • 19494 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
02:12 PM • 28901 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2424 views

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a harsh ultimatum to US President Donald Trump. Iran will not cooperate with the US unless Washington stops supporting Israel, withdraws troops from the Middle East, and ceases interfering in the region's affairs.

Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensions

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a harsh ultimatum to US President Donald Trump, which could deepen tensions between Tehran and Washington and destabilize the situation in the Middle East. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

During a public speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Iran would not cooperate with the United States unless Washington met a number of key demands. According to the supreme leader, the US must stop supporting Israel, withdraw troops from the Middle East, and refrain from any interference in the region's affairs.

Iran is in no hurry to resume nuclear talks with the US - Al Jazeera03.11.25, 13:53 • 2396 views

This ultimatum, according to analysts, has become the harshest signal from Tehran in recent years. According to Newsweek, comments were sought from the US State Department and the Iranian Foreign Ministry, but no official response has yet been provided.

Tensions between the US and Iran are growing amid Israel's June offensive against Iranian targets and US strikes on facilities related to Tehran's nuclear program. Diplomatic efforts are not yielding results, and, according to experts, any new escalation could lead to a large-scale conflict involving Israel and US allies in the region.

Iran stepped up its missile program despite UN sanctions, receiving components from China - CNN30.10.25, 01:02 • 4567 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Ali Khamenei
Israel
United Nations
Donald Trump
China
United States
Iran