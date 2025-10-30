$42.080.01
Iran stepped up its missile program despite UN sanctions, receiving components from China - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Iran has likely stepped up its ballistic missile development program, receiving sodium perchlorate from China, a key component for solid fuel. This comes after the re-imposition of UN sanctions, initiated due to violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran stepped up its missile program despite UN sanctions, receiving components from China - CNN

Iran has reportedly stepped up its ballistic missile program despite renewed UN sanctions. This was reported by CNN, citing sources in European intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that since the end of September, several batches of sodium perchlorate have been delivered from China to Iran – an important component for the production of solid fuel used in Iranian medium-range ballistic missiles. These deliveries may be part of Iran's efforts to replenish depleted stocks of components for its ballistic program.

Several cargo ships and Chinese entities involved in this are under US sanctions

- the article says.

At the same time, the publication indicates that sodium perchlorate, although important in the production of solid fuel for ballistic missiles, is not directly prohibited by sanctions against Iran. This may give China the opportunity to claim that it is not violating sanctions.

In response to media inquiries about deliveries to Iran, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he was "not familiar with the specific situation," but Beijing "consistently implements export controls on dual-use goods in accordance with its international obligations and domestic laws and regulations."

Recall

At the end of September, the UN Security Council renewed the arms embargo and other sanctions against Iran on September 27. The decision was initiated by Great Britain, France, and Germany due to accusations against Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal.

EU follows UN in reinstating sanctions against Iran: what is envisioned29.09.25, 11:49 • 2439 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
China
United States
Iran