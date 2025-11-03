Iran is in no hurry to resume nuclear talks with the US - Al Jazeera

Iran is in no hurry to resume negotiations with the United States of America on its nuclear program. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Iran is still ready to engage in indirect talks with Washington if the US decides to negotiate "on equal terms, based on mutual interests," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

He also stated that a critical "common understanding" regarding Israel is forming in the region.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the conditions put forward by the US for resuming negotiations, which include a complete renunciation of uranium enrichment, limiting Iran's missile stockpiles, and its support for regional allies, are "illogical and unfair."

In his opinion, this makes negotiations unfeasible.

Recall

Iran announced the termination of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which limited its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the termination of all provisions of the agreement. At the same time, the ministry emphasized that the country "strongly expresses its commitment to diplomacy."