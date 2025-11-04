Tehran has less than two weeks of water left – authorities warn of critical drought

ukenru
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
06:07 PM • 18516 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 18865 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 19305 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 21455 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
November 4, 02:17 PM • 36187 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
November 4, 01:39 PM • 33696 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18892 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18108 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15444 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 33461 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 33634 views
Putin and Trump's meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place; the Kremlin announced its delegation without the dictatorPhotoNovember 4, 03:36 PM • 7572 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 16101 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope06:09 PM • 16346 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
November 4, 02:17 PM • 36193 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 33635 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 01:39 PM • 33702 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 07:25 AM • 55075 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 52543 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 16101 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 33462 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 37891 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 33396 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 37397 views
Tehran has less than two weeks of water left – authorities warn of critical drought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Iran's capital, Tehran, could run out of water supplies in two weeks due to a prolonged drought. Water inflow to dams has decreased by 43% compared to last year, and the Amir Kabir reservoir's reserves have shrunk to 14 million cubic meters.

The water crisis in the Iranian capital is escalating: due to a prolonged drought and reduced inflow to dams, Tehran could run out of water reserves in two weeks, local media report, according to Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Behzad Parsa, head of the regional water resources department, said that water inflow to Tehran's dams has decreased by 43% compared to last year. According to him, the reserves of the Amir-Kabir reservoir have decreased to 14 million cubic meters – the lowest level in recent years.

Iran is in no hurry to resume nuclear talks with the US - Al Jazeera03.11.25, 13:53 • 2818 views

Water inflow to Tehran's dams decreased by 43% compared to the previous water year 

– Parsa emphasized in an interview with IRNA.

At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the government does not plan to restrict the supply of water, electricity, or gas to industrial enterprises, despite a record reduction in precipitation.

The drought has already led to a decrease in agricultural production in the country's fertile regions, threatening food security. Amid the water shortage in Iran, public discontent is growing, with local protests recorded in some provinces.

Iranian leader issues ultimatum to Trump, deepening Middle East tensions03.11.25, 20:15 • 8564 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Electricity
Masoud Pezeshkian
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran