Tehran has less than two weeks of water left – authorities warn of critical drought

The water crisis in the Iranian capital is escalating: due to a prolonged drought and reduced inflow to dams, Tehran could run out of water reserves in two weeks, local media report, according to Newsweek, writes UNN.

Behzad Parsa, head of the regional water resources department, said that water inflow to Tehran's dams has decreased by 43% compared to last year. According to him, the reserves of the Amir-Kabir reservoir have decreased to 14 million cubic meters – the lowest level in recent years.

Water inflow to Tehran's dams decreased by 43% compared to the previous water year – Parsa emphasized in an interview with IRNA.

At the same time, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the government does not plan to restrict the supply of water, electricity, or gas to industrial enterprises, despite a record reduction in precipitation.

The drought has already led to a decrease in agricultural production in the country's fertile regions, threatening food security. Amid the water shortage in Iran, public discontent is growing, with local protests recorded in some provinces.

