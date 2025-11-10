International Accounting Day, World Orphan Day, World Youth Day: what is celebrated on November 10

Today, November 10, the world celebrates World Top-Up Day, World Youth Day, International Accounting Day, and World Orphan Day, writes UNN.

World Top-Up Day

World Top-Up Day is an annual celebration of connecting with loved ones and generosity, observed on November 10. It is a day dedicated to the global expat community, recognizing the generosity of those who support their families and friends back home by topping up mobile accounts.

The concept of prepaid mobile services emerged in the 1990s as mobile operators sought to expand their market. Prior to this, mobile communication was primarily contract-based, with the exception of those with poor credit history or under the age of 18. With the spread of prepaid mobile phones, the need for regular top-ups increased, especially for those living paycheck to paycheck.

Recognizing the financial burden on emigrants who often send money to their loved ones, the international company MobileRecharge launched World Mobile Top-Up Day in 2015. Its goal was to shed light on the unwavering support of the emigrant community for their families and to celebrate their charitable acts, which often go unnoticed.

World Orphan Day

World Orphan Day is celebrated annually on the second Monday of November. It was initiated in the USA by The Stars Foundation charity.

The first state orphanage for children was established in 400 AD in Rome. But laws concerning the state's care for children under 18 who were left without parents were drafted by the ancient Greeks and Jews. In the Middle Ages, churches dealt with this problem.

A critical number of children left without parental warmth and help arose in Europe at the beginning of the 17th century. This was also exacerbated by terrible living conditions, which led to high child mortality.

Currently, orphanages are being created all over the world. But most experts assure that this is the worst option for children to live in. After all, without constant contact with a close adult and care, a child cannot develop comprehensively.

The purpose of this holiday is to inform people about various ways to help children who have become orphans due to military conflicts, accidents, natural disasters, or were abandoned by their parents at birth.

International Accounting Day

Every year on November 10, the world celebrates International Accounting Day – a day to honor the important role that accountants play in the business world and our personal lives. From meticulously tracking financial transactions to strategically advising on fiscal matters, accountants are the unsung heroes who provide financial clarity and stability and are an extremely important link in any enterprise and business.

It is known that accounting is an ancient profession that has existed for about 6 thousand years; the first representatives of the profession were in ancient Egypt.

The roots of accounting date back to ancient civilizations, where the earliest records from Mesopotamia around 5,000 BC show the use of accounting systems to track temple resources. Since then, the profession has evolved significantly, with the most notable achievement being the introduction of double-entry bookkeeping by Luca Pacioli in 1494, a system still in use today.

The celebration date is dedicated to the day of the publication of Luca Pacioli's book "Summa de arithmetica, geometria, proportioni et proportionalita", which contains a lot of information on accounting. Because of this, Pacioli is considered the father of accounting.

Accountant's Day was established in 1972 as Accounting Career Day, but in 1976 the name was changed to a more modern one.

World Science Day

Every year on November 10, the international event World Science Day for Peace and Development takes place. This day highlights the important role of science in society and the need to involve the general public in discussing new scientific problems. It also emphasizes the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives. The decision to establish such a holiday was made in 1999 at the World Conference on Science in Budapest, but the official confirmation of the event took place in 2001 at the UNESCO General Conference.

The first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated worldwide on November 10, 2002, under the auspices of UNESCO. Many partners participated in the celebration, such as governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, national commissions for UNESCO, scientific and research institutions, professional associations, media, science educators and schools.

By more closely linking science with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are informed about scientific developments. It also highlights the role scientists play in expanding our understanding of the amazing, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

This Day provides an opportunity to mobilize all actors around the theme of science in the service of peace and development – from government officials to media and schoolchildren. UNESCO strongly encourages everyone to join in celebrating World Science Day for Peace and Development by organizing their own event or activity on this day.

World Youth Day

World Youth Day is a unique event in the calendar of the Catholic Church, which gathers young people from all over the world to celebrate their faith together. Initiated by Pope John Paul II in 1985, it has become a powerful movement for spiritual enrichment and cultural exchange.

Each World Youth Day is marked by a specific theme chosen by the Pope, which guides reflections and activities during the event. In addition, symbols such as the World Youth Day Cross and the Icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary play a significant role, traveling across continents to the host country, symbolizing the continuity and unity of the event.

World Neuroendocrine Cancer Day

World Neuroendocrine Cancer Day – celebrated annually on November 10, is a vital global event dedicated to raising awareness of undifferentiated cancers, promoting education about the disease, and improving treatment and care for patients.

Neuroendocrine tumors are a diverse group of rare cancers that arise from neuroendocrine cells throughout the body. Due to their complexity and rarity, they are often misunderstood and misdiagnosed.

Neuroendocrine tumors refer exclusively to low-grade, high-malignancy tumors.

World Neuroendocrine Cancer Day – this global initiative provides an opportunity for people from all over the world affected by neuroendocrine cancer to come together on a special day, raise awareness, and share important messages that will benefit the entire community.

This day is organized by the International Neuroendocrine Cancer Alliance (INCA), and in the INCA community it is known as "Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Day."

