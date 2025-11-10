ukenru
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 4902 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 38797 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 72993 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 70845 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 98185 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
November 8, 05:24 PM • 71510 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
November 8, 02:50 PM • 57231 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 52113 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 71659 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
International Accounting Day, World Orphan Day, World Youth Day: what is celebrated on November 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

On November 10, the world celebrates World Top-Up Day, International Accounting Day, World Orphan Day, and World Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Day. These days are dedicated to supporting families, recognizing professions, helping children, and raising awareness about rare diseases.

International Accounting Day, World Orphan Day, World Youth Day: what is celebrated on November 10

Today, November 10, the world celebrates World Top-Up Day, World Youth Day, International Accounting Day, and World Orphan Day, writes UNN.

World Top-Up Day

World Top-Up Day is an annual celebration of connecting with loved ones and generosity, observed on November 10. It is a day dedicated to the global expat community, recognizing the generosity of those who support their families and friends back home by topping up mobile accounts.

The concept of prepaid mobile services emerged in the 1990s as mobile operators sought to expand their market. Prior to this, mobile communication was primarily contract-based, with the exception of those with poor credit history or under the age of 18. With the spread of prepaid mobile phones, the need for regular top-ups increased, especially for those living paycheck to paycheck.

Recognizing the financial burden on emigrants who often send money to their loved ones, the international company MobileRecharge launched World Mobile Top-Up Day in 2015. Its goal was to shed light on the unwavering support of the emigrant community for their families and to celebrate their charitable acts, which often go unnoticed.

How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide30.07.25, 13:22 • 258669 views

World Orphan Day

World Orphan Day is celebrated annually on the second Monday of November. It was initiated in the USA by The Stars Foundation charity.

The first state orphanage for children was established in 400 AD in Rome. But laws concerning the state's care for children under 18 who were left without parents were drafted by the ancient Greeks and Jews. In the Middle Ages, churches dealt with this problem.

A critical number of children left without parental warmth and help arose in Europe at the beginning of the 17th century. This was also exacerbated by terrible living conditions, which led to high child mortality.

Currently, orphanages are being created all over the world. But most experts assure that this is the worst option for children to live in. After all, without constant contact with a close adult and care, a child cannot develop comprehensively.

The purpose of this holiday is to inform people about various ways to help children who have become orphans due to military conflicts, accidents, natural disasters, or were abandoned by their parents at birth.

Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work20.10.25, 10:13 • 33310 views

International Accounting Day

Every year on November 10, the world celebrates International Accounting Day – a day to honor the important role that accountants play in the business world and our personal lives. From meticulously tracking financial transactions to strategically advising on fiscal matters, accountants are the unsung heroes who provide financial clarity and stability and are an extremely important link in any enterprise and business.

It is known that accounting is an ancient profession that has existed for about 6 thousand years; the first representatives of the profession were in ancient Egypt.

The roots of accounting date back to ancient civilizations, where the earliest records from Mesopotamia around 5,000 BC show the use of accounting systems to track temple resources. Since then, the profession has evolved significantly, with the most notable achievement being the introduction of double-entry bookkeeping by Luca Pacioli in 1494, a system still in use today.

The celebration date is dedicated to the day of the publication of Luca Pacioli's book "Summa de arithmetica, geometria, proportioni et proportionalita", which contains a lot of information on accounting. Because of this, Pacioli is considered the father of accounting.

Accountant's Day was established in 1972 as Accounting Career Day, but in 1976 the name was changed to a more modern one.

People of three generations: how Ukrainians of different ages look for work in 2025 – data from the State Employment Service09.10.25, 15:39 • 2993 views

World Science Day

Every year on November 10, the international event World Science Day for Peace and Development takes place. This day highlights the important role of science in society and the need to involve the general public in discussing new scientific problems. It also emphasizes the importance and relevance of science in our daily lives. The decision to establish such a holiday was made in 1999 at the World Conference on Science in Budapest, but the official confirmation of the event took place in 2001 at the UNESCO General Conference.

The first World Science Day for Peace and Development was celebrated worldwide on November 10, 2002, under the auspices of UNESCO. Many partners participated in the celebration, such as governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, national commissions for UNESCO, scientific and research institutions, professional associations, media, science educators and schools.

By more closely linking science with society, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are informed about scientific developments. It also highlights the role scientists play in expanding our understanding of the amazing, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

This Day provides an opportunity to mobilize all actors around the theme of science in the service of peace and development – from government officials to media and schoolchildren. UNESCO strongly encourages everyone to join in celebrating World Science Day for Peace and Development by organizing their own event or activity on this day.

The National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine joined Europe's leading association20.10.25, 08:15 • 4846 views

World Youth Day

World Youth Day is a unique event in the calendar of the Catholic Church, which gathers young people from all over the world to celebrate their faith together. Initiated by Pope John Paul II in 1985, it has become a powerful movement for spiritual enrichment and cultural exchange.

Each World Youth Day is marked by a specific theme chosen by the Pope, which guides reflections and activities during the event. In addition, symbols such as the World Youth Day Cross and the Icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary play a significant role, traveling across continents to the host country, symbolizing the continuity and unity of the event.

In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business29.10.25, 20:25 • 47590 views

World Neuroendocrine Cancer Day

World Neuroendocrine Cancer Day – celebrated annually on November 10, is a vital global event dedicated to raising awareness of undifferentiated cancers, promoting education about the disease, and improving treatment and care for patients.

Neuroendocrine tumors are a diverse group of rare cancers that arise from neuroendocrine cells throughout the body. Due to their complexity and rarity, they are often misunderstood and misdiagnosed.

Neuroendocrine tumors refer exclusively to low-grade, high-malignancy tumors.

World Neuroendocrine Cancer Day – this global initiative provides an opportunity for people from all over the world affected by neuroendocrine cancer to come together on a special day, raise awareness, and share important messages that will benefit the entire community.

This day is organized by the International Neuroendocrine Cancer Alliance (INCA), and in the INCA community it is known as "Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Day."

Early-onset cancer cases increased by 79% in 30 years: shocking research data26.09.25, 04:37 • 4856 views

