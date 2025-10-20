The National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine joined Europe's leading association

The National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine has become a member of the Federation of European Academies of Medicine (FEAM) — a prestigious association uniting leading medical academies across Europe that shapes scientific policy in healthcare and biomedicine.

"We are pleased to welcome to National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine (NAMS) as a new member of FEAM. We look forward to working together to strengthen the voice of European medical science and foster collaboration across our network.

Prof. Vasyl Lasoryshynets became the new FEAM Council Member." - said in a statement.

• This decision opens up new opportunities for integrating Ukrainian medical science into the European research area with the goal of improving the health, safety, and well-being of European citizens.

• The Academy will now participate in developing joint scientific recommendations, expert assessments, and strategic documents on public health, medical technologies, and bioethics.

• Membership in FEAM is a recognition of the high level scientific achievements of Ukrainian researchers and significant contribution of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine to the development of modern medicine.

This is a major step toward closer cooperation between Ukraine and the European scientific community — and a confirmation to Ukraine’s growing role as an active partner in shaping the future of healthcare.

For your information

The National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine was established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine on February 24, 1993. The Academy is a state scientific institution in the field of medicine and healthcare, founded on state ownership and operating on a self-governing basis in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.