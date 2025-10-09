People of three generations: how Ukrainians of different ages look for work in 2025 – data from the State Employment Service

The State Employment Service has published a labor market analysis showing that young people, middle-aged people, and the older generation have completely different approaches to job searching and career choices. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the State Employment Service.

According to the SES, in 2025, most employers aim to hire young workers, while the number of older job seekers is constantly growing. The fewest clients of the service are teenagers aged 15–19 (2.5%), and the most are people aged 55+ (20%).

Currently, the age distribution of job seekers is as follows (due to rounding, the total sum is slightly less than 100%):

15-19 years old – 2.5% of the total number of Employment Service clients,

20-24 years old – the indicator increases to 6%,

25-29 years old – 6.4%,

30-34 years old – 10%,

35-39 years old – 13%,

40-44 years old – 13.5%,

45-49 years old – 14%,

50-54 years old – 14%

55+ years old – 20%.

Experts explain this with several reasons: many companies recruit students during their internships, some Ukrainians work unofficially, and the number of men in the official labor market has decreased due to mobilization restrictions.

Young people who do turn to the service most often look for jobs without a specific specialization – as a salesperson, hairdresser, or tractor driver. People aged 25-34 focus on professional vacancies – cook, accountant, nurse, driver. And among those over 50, the most popular positions are security guard, watchman, cleaner, or boiler operator.

The State Service emphasizes: despite different generations and approaches, everyone can use modern services – from career guidance and free training to grants for their own business.

