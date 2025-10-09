The Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration issues

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law (No. 13335) on the organization of labor relations under martial law, which provides critical enterprises with the right to reserve people whose registration documents are improperly processed, the VR reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The main provisions of the document concern the reservation of employees of defense industry enterprises, even if they have problems with military registration:

such reservation is valid only once a year and does not exempt from responsibility;

the maximum probationary period is set at 45 days when hiring for defense industry enterprises;

the employer has the right to dismiss an employee if he did not eliminate violations of military registration in time.

"The Rada gives critical enterprises the right to reserve people for 45 days whose registration documents are improperly processed. That is, all military-liable employees of critically important enterprises, as well as enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly processed, or / and he is not on military registration, or / and has not updated personal data, are subject to reservation," explained MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

