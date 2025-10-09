The Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration issues

$41.400.09
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
09:10 AM • 13527 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 11380 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 12450 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
07:35 AM • 20522 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 14052 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 14748 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outages
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16447 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26389 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48585 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire
Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecast
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
09:10 AM • 13556 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:35 AM • 20541 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 01:46 PM • 58427 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
The Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1696 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 13335, which allows critical enterprises to reserve employees with improperly processed registration documents for 45 days. This reservation is valid once a year and does not exempt from responsibility, and the employer can dismiss the employee if the military registration violation is not eliminated in time.

The Rada allowed critical enterprises to reserve employees with military registration issues

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law (No. 13335) on the organization of labor relations under martial law, which provides critical enterprises with the right to reserve people whose registration documents are improperly processed, the VR reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The main provisions of the document concern the reservation of employees of defense industry enterprises, even if they have problems with military registration:

  • such reservation is valid only once a year and does not exempt from responsibility;
    • the maximum probationary period is set at 45 days when hiring for defense industry enterprises;
      • the employer has the right to dismiss an employee if he did not eliminate violations of military registration in time.

        "The Rada gives critical enterprises the right to reserve people for 45 days whose registration documents are improperly processed. That is, all military-liable employees of critically important enterprises, as well as enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly processed, or / and he is not on military registration, or / and has not updated personal data, are subject to reservation," explained MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

        Businesses will be able to reserve employees with an average salary of UAH 21.6 thousand or more - State Budget 202616.09.25, 12:42 • 6465 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyPolitics
        Oleksiy Honcharenko
        Verkhovna Rada