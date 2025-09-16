$41.280.03
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Businesses will be able to reserve employees with an average salary of UAH 21.6 thousand or more - State Budget 2026

Kyiv • UNN

According to the draft State Budget 2026, businesses will be able to reserve employees with an average salary of UAH 21.6 thousand or more. Currently, this threshold is UAH 20 thousand, which is 2.5 times the minimum wage.

According to the draft State Budget for 2026, enterprises will reserve employees with an average salary of 21.6 thousand hryvnias. Currently, employee reservation is possible if the average salary at the enterprise exceeds 20 thousand hryvnias, writes UNN with reference to the draft State Budget.

Details

According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution, a mandatory criterion is established for private enterprises, namely, the accrued average salary in the enterprise for the last calendar quarter must be at least 2.5 times the minimum salary (UAH 20,000 as of November 15, 2024).

The employee being reserved must also have an accrued salary of at least 20 thousand hryvnias. The increase in the minimum wage in 2026 will lead to an increase in the minimum required salary for reservation – its size must be at least 21.6 thousand hryvnias.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers, in the draft budget for 2026, allocated 878 million hryvnias to ensure the activities of the President of Ukraine and the Office of the President, which is 12.2% more than this year.

"Expenditures for ensuring the activities of the President and the Office of the President were increased by 95.6 million hryvnias to 878 million hryvnias. An increase of +12.2%," said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, which plans to set the minimum wage at 8647 hryvnias, which is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025.

Pavlo Zinchenko

