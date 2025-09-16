Businesses will be able to reserve employees with an average salary of UAH 21.6 thousand or more - State Budget 2026

According to the draft State Budget for 2026, enterprises will reserve employees with an average salary of 21.6 thousand hryvnias. Currently, employee reservation is possible if the average salary at the enterprise exceeds 20 thousand hryvnias, writes UNN with reference to the draft State Budget.

Details

According to the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution, a mandatory criterion is established for private enterprises, namely, the accrued average salary in the enterprise for the last calendar quarter must be at least 2.5 times the minimum salary (UAH 20,000 as of November 15, 2024).

The employee being reserved must also have an accrued salary of at least 20 thousand hryvnias. The increase in the minimum wage in 2026 will lead to an increase in the minimum required salary for reservation – its size must be at least 21.6 thousand hryvnias.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers, in the draft budget for 2026, allocated 878 million hryvnias to ensure the activities of the President of Ukraine and the Office of the President, which is 12.2% more than this year.

"Expenditures for ensuring the activities of the President and the Office of the President were increased by 95.6 million hryvnias to 878 million hryvnias. An increase of +12.2%," said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, which plans to set the minimum wage at 8647 hryvnias, which is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025.