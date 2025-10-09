Educational institutions' repairs should not be handled by educators – ombudsman

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 3566 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 16477 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 21334 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 15402 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 16004 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25506 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 15358 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15325 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16662 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26584 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
89%
745mm
Popular news
Finnish President to meet Trump today: they will discuss the war in UkraineOctober 9, 03:13 AM • 4720 views
Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecastPhotoOctober 9, 03:56 AM • 12079 views
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops warsOctober 9, 04:10 AM • 16483 views
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 11096 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds07:24 AM • 14635 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 752 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 16477 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 21334 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 25507 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 61143 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Viktor Orbán
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 752 views
Netflix makes games available on TVs06:39 AM • 3696 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 26829 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 44124 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 58017 views
Actual
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
ChatGPT

Educational institutions' repairs should not be handled by educators – ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk believes that educators should not be involved in construction and repair work in educational institutions. The repair work should be commissioned by competent departments or enterprises.

Educational institutions' repairs should not be handled by educators – ombudsman

Educators should not be involved in construction and repair work at educational institutions. The customer for the repair of educational institutions, including shelters, should be those departments, divisions, state or municipal enterprises that have personnel endowed with the necessary competencies for this, believes educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk, writes UNN.

Details

From time to time, reports from law enforcement agencies appear in the public domain regarding criminal proceedings against heads of educational institutions due to violations of legislation during construction or repair work in educational institutions, particularly in shelters.

- stated in the message of the educational ombudsman.

These reports mention the procurement of goods and the performance of works that do not comply with state building codes and conditions, including safety, which caused material damage to the budget.

In most situations that she found in the public domain, the head of the educational institution independently concluded the contract and signed the relevant documents. Thus, discussions arise as to whether the head of the educational institution should take responsibility and deal with construction issues, be responsible for such work and sign the relevant documents, or should have special knowledge in this area.

Having analyzed some of the procurements, the educational ombudswoman drew attention to the fact that completely different entities act as the customer for construction work, capital repairs, including shelters of educational institutions or the performance of technical supervision work:

• separate state or municipal enterprises and institutions;

• departments of regional state administrations;

• local self-government bodies or their separate departments or divisions (housing and communal services, construction, landscaping and infrastructure development, etc.).

At the same time, most often it is a specific educational institution or education management body that acts as the customer in such situations.

How charitable assistance from parents in schools should take place: the educational ombudsman revealed the specifics16.09.25, 15:14 • 2637 views

"In my opinion, shifting responsibility to the heads of educational institutions for organizing construction work in an educational institution, including in a shelter or carrying out repair work, overburdens the heads of educational institutions with additional duties, for the performance of which they lack the necessary competencies or special knowledge. In particular, the head of an educational institution should not possess competencies related to state building codes, technical supervision, construction or economic expertise, etc. Heads do not have knowledge about the peculiarities of constructing protective structures, they cannot monitor prices for material resources and analyze them. Such requirements are not provided for them. The same applies to employees of education management bodies," Leshchyk noted.

The ombudswoman added that, in her opinion, some of these proceedings may be related to the incompetence of directors in construction matters, which other individuals may take advantage of.

The results of the international parallel audit of effectiveness, the report of which was approved by the decision of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine No. 32-1 dated 03.07.2024, indicate that the designation at the local level of educational institutions and/or education management bodies as customers for construction work, which did not have qualified personnel and experience in implementing similar projects, is one of the reasons for inefficient management of budget funds and their inefficient use at the local level. According to the audit results, violations of current legislation, as well as shortcomings in the use of budget funds, were identified at all stages of project implementation: during the development of project documentation, public procurement, and acceptance of completed works.

- Leshchyk noted.

That is why, according to Leshchyk, the customer for construction work or repairs of educational institutions, including civil defense structures, should be those departments, divisions, state or municipal enterprises that have personnel endowed with the necessary competencies for this.

Addition

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk called on parents of schoolchildren, together with educators, to consider using the free state electronic service, which includes an electronic journal and diary - MRIYA.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEducation