How charitable assistance from parents in schools should take place: the educational ombudsman revealed the specifics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Nadiia Leshchyk clarified that parents have the right, but are not obliged, to make charitable contributions, which can only be paid to the treasury accounts of the educational institution. State and communal educational institutions cannot create public organizations or charitable foundations.

How charitable assistance from parents in schools should take place: the educational ombudsman revealed the specifics

Educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk spoke about the specifics of charitable assistance from parents at school. She wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Leshchyk noted, according to Article 53 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the state ensures the accessibility and free provision of complete general secondary education in state and communal educational institutions.

At the same time, parents have the right, but are not obliged, to make a charitable contribution to the educational institution. Charitable contributions from parents can only be paid to the treasury accounts of the educational institution.

Leshchyk also added that a state or communal educational institution cannot create either public organizations or charitable foundations.

If parents transfer funds to NGOs and charitable foundations, there are no guarantees that these funds will be used for the needs of the educational institution, even despite the possible goals defined in the organization's charter to support the educational institution.

- clarified the educational ombudsman.

She drew attention to the need to check what purposes the NGO or charitable foundation should direct its funds to, according to its charter, and to inquire about reports on collected funds and what needs these funds are used for.

In addition, a state or communal educational institution has no right to refuse to enroll a child due to non-payment of charitable contributions or to demand any charitable contributions as a mandatory condition for admission or study, as this is illegal.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to oblige 4th-grade students to take the State Final Attestation (DPA). The new model will include pilot testing and the development of a special educational platform.

Yevhen Ustimenko

