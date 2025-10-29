In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business

Ukraine is expanding its most popular grant program, "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business). Young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business. The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

From 2026, the grant amounts in the "Vlasna Sprava" program will be increased in Ukraine:

up to UAH 100,000 — without creating jobs;

up to UAH 200,000 — for one job;

up to UAH 350,000 — for two.

Young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business. Entrepreneurs who have successfully implemented a previous grant will be able to receive an additional micro-grant. Support for veterans and their families has been expanded: now parents and adult children can also receive grants. And families of fallen Defenders can receive up to UAH 1 million, provided new jobs are created.

Additionally

The "Vlasna Sprava" grant program is a component of the "Made in Ukraine" policy to support Ukrainian manufacturers. It has already helped over 32,000 Ukrainians start businesses, create 46,000 jobs, and attract over UAH 5 billion to the economy.

You can apply and find out details through "Diia" or at employment centers.

Ukrainian businesses can receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for war risks: how to apply