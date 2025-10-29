$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 10287 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 16667 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 46177 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 32299 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 52626 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29106 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 77313 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48726 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47548 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Polish fighters intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea - ReutersOctober 29, 09:37 AM • 7726 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 42288 views
Japan does not plan to stop importing Russian oil and gas, despite Trump's callsOctober 29, 11:19 AM • 12139 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 17516 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters02:19 PM • 16593 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 46190 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 52628 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 42457 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 77316 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 87975 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 6530 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 17660 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 49886 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 55194 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 36499 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2936 views

In Ukraine, the "Own Business" grant program is being expanded, allowing young people aged 18-25 to receive up to UAH 200,000 for a business. From 2026, the grant amounts will be increased, and support for veterans and their families will also be expanded.

In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business

Ukraine is expanding its most popular grant program, "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business). Young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business. The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

From 2026, the grant amounts in the "Vlasna Sprava" program will be increased in Ukraine:

  • up to UAH 100,000 — without creating jobs;
    • up to UAH 200,000 — for one job;
      • up to UAH 350,000 — for two.

        Young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business. Entrepreneurs who have successfully implemented a previous grant will be able to receive an additional micro-grant. Support for veterans and their families has been expanded: now parents and adult children can also receive grants. And families of fallen Defenders can receive up to UAH 1 million, provided new jobs are created.

        Additionally

        The "Vlasna Sprava" grant program is a component of the "Made in Ukraine" policy to support Ukrainian manufacturers. It has already helped over 32,000 Ukrainians start businesses, create 46,000 jobs, and attract over UAH 5 billion to the economy.

        You can apply and find out details through "Diia" or at employment centers. 

        Ukrainian businesses can receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for war risks: how to apply24.10.25, 17:09 • 3161 view

        Antonina Tumanova

        SocietyEconomy
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Ukraine