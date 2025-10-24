Ukrainian businesses can receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for war risks: how to apply

Ukraine is launching a mechanism for compensating war risks for businesses - Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for damaged or destroyed property as a result of attacks. How the mechanism will work and how to apply - the government said, according to UNN.

There will be two types of compensation:

frontline regions

Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for damaged or destroyed property as a result of attacks. After recording losses and submitting documents to PrJSC "Export Credit Agency", the state reimburses part of the losses within this limit.

all of Ukraine

According to a model similar to "5-7-9%", the state compensates part of the cost of insurance premiums under war risk insurance contracts - to reduce the tariff for businesses to 1%.

For example, if an enterprise in Rivne region insures property for UAH 50 million at a rate of 3%, the state will cover two-thirds of the cost of this insurance - but not more than UAH 1 million per year.

How to apply?

Online on the website of PrJSC "Export Credit Agency" or on the Diia.Business platform.

What will be compensated: damages from missile and drone attacks, air defense fragments, fires, explosions and shock waves.

Important: after the compensation is paid, the right to claim compensation from Russia for damages within this amount passes to the state.

A compensation commission is being prepared for launch in Ukraine, which will consider damages caused by the Russian Federation to citizens