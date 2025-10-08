A compensation commission is being prepared for launch in Ukraine, which will consider damages caused by the Russian Federation to citizens

A compensation commission is being prepared for launch, which will consider damages caused by Russia to citizens. It is important that this work takes into account events not only of 2022, but also of 2014. This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea, Olga Kuryshko, at the Media Center Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The compensation commission, which will deal with applications for damages caused by Russia during the war, submitted to the Register of Damages, is planned to be launched in 2026, although the Register of Damages has been operating since 2023. Currently, work is underway to finalize the statute of the Compensation Commission under the auspices of the Council of Europe, which will make decisions on the amount of compensation.

Right now, a historic moment is taking place – the launch of the compensation commission. It is important that this work takes into account events not only of 2022, but also of 2014. It is important for us to communicate with partners and with people to convey what types of compensation can be claimed. – said Kuryshko.

She emphasized that even if the victims are in third countries, they can submit information to the Register of Damages about the harm caused.

Addition

The Council of Europe has taken another step towards creating an international compensation mechanism for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reported on September 10 that soon more Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression will be able to apply to the International Register of Damages. Six more categories of citizens will be able to submit applications for compensation.

In May, Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra stated that compensation for victims should cover all damages from Russia's aggression, starting from 2014.