Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work

Ukraine is preparing a new law on housing policy, which, among other things, guarantees housing to orphans and children deprived of parental care after they leave orphanages or foster families. The law closes mechanisms of abuse, where apartments were received by those who did not actually need them, and ensures fair access to the state housing stock for the most vulnerable.

Olena Shuliak, head of the "Servant of the People" party, told UNN journalist about this.

The Committee is currently working on amendments to draft law No. 12377 "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy." According to the document, orphans and children deprived of parental care, after leaving orphanages or foster families, will be provided with housing for temporary or social living by the state within one month until they receive permanent housing.

In addition, they will retain the right to preferential loans for building their own homes. Although the state was previously supposed to provide such children with housing, the new law details the mechanisms of provision and clear deadlines, making the system more transparent and efficient.

We are abolishing the Housing Code and introducing new legislation. First of all, this is the first law, No. 12377, which is called "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy." This law abolishes the privatization of official housing. This law introduces new norms regarding the creation of social housing in Ukraine. This law introduces housing policy planning, digitalization, and so on. - Shuliak explained.

At the same time, she noted that there are separate categories of people for whom special provisions of the legislation are provided. These include military personnel, the National Police, rescuers of the State Emergency Service, as well as orphans and children deprived of parental care.

For these categories, the law provides for separate norms and references to relevant acts. Thus, for military personnel, the "Law on the Special Social Status of Military Personnel and Their Family Members" applies. For employees of the National Police – the "Law on the National Police." For rescuers and employees of the State Emergency Service – the provisions of the Civil Protection Code.

As for orphans and children deprived of parental care, a special law applies to them, which regulates the organizational and legal conditions of their social protection.

This is precisely so that all these categories I mentioned have the opportunity to receive, continue to receive free housing, continue to use the privatization of such housing, and have all the privileges that these people currently have, because this law – "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy" – will no longer allow for this endless privatization, endless receipt of free housing, and all other things in the housing sector where there were constant abuses. - the MP noted.

Referring to the latest "Bihus" investigations, Shuliak emphasized that there were cases when apartments were received for free, particularly by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs academy, and then resold. It turned out that the housing stock intended for those who truly needed housing was used by people who did not have such a need. In other words, previously resources were misused and remained inaccessible to those who truly needed them. The new draft law is intended to correct this, the MP says.

Therefore, all these commercial things are being closed, abuses are being closed, but for these four categories (military personnel, the National Police, State Emergency Service rescuers, orphans – ed.) that I mentioned, special legislation will apply so that privatization and free provision of apartments by the state are possible for them. - Shuliak summarized.

