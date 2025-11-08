Kyiv became part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the "Music" category: what does it mean

Kyiv has officially joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the "Music" category. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA), according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, this year 58 new cities from more than 40 countries around the world joined the initiative, nine of them in the "Music" category.

The UNESCO Creative Cities program unites communities that use culture as a basis for sustainable development - the agency's post says.

Its participants support creative industries, implement cultural innovations, open new opportunities for artists, and develop international cultural cooperation.

Recall

Ukraine joined the UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029, receiving 137 votes at the 43rd session of the General Conference in Samarkand. Russia dropped out of the race, receiving the fewest votes.

UNESCO included two Ukrainian dates in the Calendar of Anniversaries 2026–2027