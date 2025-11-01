UNESCO included two Ukrainian dates in the Calendar of Anniversaries 2026–2027

UNESCO has included two Ukrainian dates in the Calendar of Commemorative Dates for 2026–2027, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UNESCO calendar includes:

100 years since the establishment of the National Historical and Cultural Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra". The history of the monument itself dates back to the cave monastery of the 11th century, which over a millennium transformed into an important spiritual center and architectural monument. The National Historical and Cultural Reserve, created in 1926, ensured the proper preservation of the complex;

150th anniversary of the birth of Ukrainian composer and conductor Mykola Leontovych. Born on December 13, 1877, Leontovych is best known as the author of "Shchedryk" – a Christmas carol based on Ukrainian folk motifs, which later spread throughout the world under the name Carol of the Bells.

Grateful for the decision that emphasizes Ukraine's contribution to world culture and promotes our centuries-old heritage - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

