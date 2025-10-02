Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher

Traditionally, Teachers' Day in Ukraine is celebrated on the first Sunday of October, but because it is a weekend, traditional events in educational institutions are held on Friday. A gift for a teacher is a small but sincere way to thank them for what they do. UNN tells about the history of the celebration and what can be given to a teacher on this day.

Traditionally, Teachers' Day, also known in Ukraine as Teacher's Day, has been celebrated on the first Sunday of October since 1994. Then-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, "in support of the initiative of educators of Ukraine," established a professional holiday for educators.

The holiday coincides with World Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on October 5 at the initiative of UNESCO.

The idea of celebrating Teacher's Day to honor educators appeared in many countries in the 19th century - mostly events were dedicated to prominent local educators or significant historical events in the industry. For example, Teacher's Day in Argentina was established in memory of the prominent educator-activist, president of the country Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, and in India - in honor of the philosopher, public figure and also president of the country Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

One way to honor teachers is the so-called "Self-Government Day," when high school students independently conduct lessons, thereby giving teachers a chance to rest.

The traditional way of celebrating Teachers' Day is a festive concert.

However, on this day, the question arises of what to give a teacher, and whether it is even necessary to do so. On Teacher's Day, the main thing is not the cost, but attention and sincerity. Traditional gifts for a teacher are bouquets of flowers and sweets, but now more and more often ecological options are chosen - potted flowers or a certificate for a plant for the classroom.

You can also choose high-quality coffee or tea. It should not be forgotten that gifts should also be practical, in particular, a great choice can be a stationery set, a diary or a notebook, as well as certificates for books, to a stationery store, a coffee shop, a bookstore.

A great choice can also be a joint gift from the class, including a video greeting from students, or a gift for the school classroom: a lamp, a wall clock, or a student's painting.

