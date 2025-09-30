Planned textbooks for 8th grades still not delivered by end of September - Head of Education Committee

Textbooks for eighth-grade schools in Ukraine have not yet been delivered in the planned volumes by the end of September, Serhiy Babak, a People's Deputy and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, announced on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Still, no. As of the end of September, the planned textbooks for 8th grades have not yet been delivered to educational institutions. According to the new mechanism, 79.32% have been delivered, and the percentage relative to the overall delivery plan is 93.94%. - said MP Babak, showing an infographic.

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi stated that as of September 1, institutions in the "New Ukrainian School" system had already received 88% of textbooks, and the rest were undergoing accounting procedures and would be delivered by September 15.