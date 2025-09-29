Over 1,700 Educational Security Service officers are already working in schools - Ministry of Internal Affairs

More than 1,700 officers of the Educational Security Service are already ensuring safety in Ukrainian schools, conducting interactive classes and helping students in emergency situations, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko, writes the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In September of this year, they conducted over 20,000 interactive classes.

SOB officers not only monitor order but also become mentors and friends for children. Trust is formed through daily live communication, openness, and readiness to help in any situation. - noted the Deputy Minister.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasizes, in many cases, a timely reaction helped prevent danger. For example, in the Chernihiv region, a SOB officer saved the life of a lyceum student with massive bleeding.

Addition

Recently, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on systemic strengthening of security in schools. The document provides for the installation of panic buttons in all secondary education institutions, access control to premises, a ban on the presence of unauthorized persons, and increased requirements for personnel.

Education Budget 2026: Lisovyi revealed how much funds are allocated for teachers' salaries and school safety