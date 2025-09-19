Education Budget 2026: Lisovyi revealed how much funds are allocated for teachers' salaries and school safety

Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi, during the Question Hour to the government, presented the draft state budget for 2026 for the sphere of education and science. He emphasized that the main goal of the document is to invest in students, teachers, and school safety, as well as to support science in the field of innovation. This is reported by UNN.

The total amount of expenditures for education and science is UAH 257.4 billion. Of these, UAH 72.9 billion is the state budget and UAH 184.5 billion is subventions — Lisovyi said.

He added that general fund expenditures are increasing to UAH 239 billion, which allows not only to maintain the system but also to take steps forward in the quality of education.

The Minister clarified that one of the priorities is to support educators.

We are allocating UAH 53.8 billion to increase the prestige of teachers' work. From January 1, they will receive a 30% salary increase, and from September 1, another 20% — Lisovyi clarified.

Separately, UAH 1.26 billion is provided for increasing academic scholarships and UAH 450 million for subventions for children with special educational needs.

Another focus is the safety and accessibility of schools. UAH 13 billion is provided for arranging safe conditions, UAH 5 billion for fire protection, half a billion for school modernization, and UAH 3 billion for equipment for the "New Ukrainian School" program, of which UAH 1 billion will go to academic lyceums.

For vocational and pre-higher education, an additional UAH 1 billion is planned for workshops and laboratories, and half a billion for the restoration of institutions in frontline regions.

Lisovyi also emphasized the importance of quality education and equal conditions for all students.

UAH 2.3 billion is provided for printing and delivering textbooks, which will allow providing for ninth and fourth grades, as well as children with special educational needs and national minorities — he noted.

In addition, UAH 3 million has been allocated for the modernization of the education management system for transparent accounting of resources, and UAH 1 million for technical support of inclusive resource centers. UAH 29.9 million has been allocated for the state final assessment of primary and basic school graduates.

It was previously known that the Ministry of Education and Science did not properly fulfill the provision of textbooks to schoolchildren. In particular, children with special educational needs did not receive textbooks, said Serhiy Babak, head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science and Innovation.

Later, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi stated that as of September 1, institutions in the "New Ukrainian School" system had already received 88% of textbooks, and the rest are undergoing accounting procedures and will be delivered by September 15.