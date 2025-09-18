MPs passed a law on security measures in schools: what will change for students and administration

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the law on the introduction of security measures in general secondary education institutions. This was announced on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

274 people's deputies voted "for" this bill. From now on, heads of educational institutions will have to:

develop rules for people staying on the territory and in the premises of the institution;

equip the school grounds with fences;

install technical means for urgent police calls.

The founder of a general secondary education institution will be responsible for creating a safe educational environment, as well as for fulfilling the requirements of labor protection, life safety, and fire safety. - Honcharenko wrote.

