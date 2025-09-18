$41.190.02
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
MPs passed a law on security measures in schools: what will change for students and administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Now, school principals must develop rules of stay, equip the territory with fences, and install technical means for calling the police.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the law on the introduction of security measures in general secondary education institutions. This was announced on Telegram by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details

274 people's deputies voted "for" this bill. From now on, heads of educational institutions will have to:

  • develop rules for people staying on the territory and in the premises of the institution;
    • equip the school grounds with fences;
      • install technical means for urgent police calls.

        The founder of a general secondary education institution will be responsible for creating a safe educational environment, as well as for fulfilling the requirements of labor protection, life safety, and fire safety.

        - Honcharenko wrote.

        Recall

        The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the allocation of over UAH 91 million for school meals. This applies to 8 border and frontline regions of Ukraine.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyPoliticsEducation
        State Border of Ukraine
        Oleksiy Honcharenko
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine