World Olive Tree Day, International Shoemaker Day: what is celebrated on November 26

November 27, 10:24 PM • 9978 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 20795 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 21153 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 31985 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 37638 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 21778 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 31325 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 24523 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14674 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 18133 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
"Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" in the Conference LeaguePhotoNovember 27, 08:03 PM • 4328 views
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH"PhotoNovember 27, 09:41 PM • 4440 views
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will changeNovember 27, 10:59 PM • 8232 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhoto12:57 AM • 4644 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters01:30 AM • 5058 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 23746 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 32002 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 37651 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 31333 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 25108 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 1366 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 29687 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 50727 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 84057 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 99468 views
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
FIM-92 Stinger
Lancet (loitering munition)

World Olive Tree Day, International Shoemaker Day: what is celebrated on November 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4416 views

On November 26, the world celebrates World Olive Tree Day, International Shoemaker Day, and World Sustainable Transport Day. Orthodox believers honor the memory of Saints Alipius the Stylite and James of Syria.

World Olive Tree Day, International Shoemaker Day: what is celebrated on November 26

On Wednesday, November 26, the world celebrates World Olive Tree Day, International Shoemaker's Day, and World Sustainable Transport Day, writes UNN.  

World Olive Tree Day

World Olive Tree Day is celebrated annually on November 26, a new event that has relatively recently appeared on the calendar of international celebrations.

Approved by UNESCO, this day is dedicated to honoring the olive tree – a symbol of wisdom, peace, and prosperity, which has deep roots in many cultures and civilizations of the Mediterranean and beyond.

The olive tree is one of the oldest cultivated trees in the world, an emblem of the identity and way of life of the Mediterranean region. Its branches traditionally symbolize peace, and olive oil is the basis of the diet of millions of people.

The celebration of World Olive Tree Day is not only a tribute to the cultural and historical significance of the olive tree, but also a call to recognize its role in sustainable development and environmental protection.

World Olive Tree Day is celebrated with a variety of events and activities around the world. From olive oil tastings and educational seminars to tree planting ceremonies and scientific conferences, this day provides a platform to honor and protect this vital tree.

For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes04.09.25, 10:53 • 55603 views

World Sustainable Transport Day

In May 2023, the UN General Assembly officially proclaimed November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day. This was the result of an initiative by the International Road Transport Union (IRU), which proposed creating a day dedicated to mobility, ecology, and transport safety.

The goal of World Sustainable Transport Day is to unite governments, businesses, experts, and citizens around one simple idea: to change the transport system so that it becomes part of the solution to climate problems, and not their source.

EU is investing heavily in a large-scale expansion of charging station infrastructure20.11.25, 10:50 • 3112 views

International Shoemaker's Day

International Shoemaker's Day is celebrated annually on November 26 – a day dedicated to honoring the age-old craft of artisans who create or repair shoes. This day honors the craft and skilled artisans, known as shoemakers, who have been repairing and making shoes for centuries.

In a world of mass-produced footwear, International Shoemaker's Day draws attention to the painstaking and creative work of these craftsmen and craftswomen, emphasizing the importance of their profession in our daily lives.

TikTok Shop enters luxury market with $11,000 bags25.11.25, 18:17 • 2847 views

Day of Remembrance of Saint Alipius the Stylite

On November 26, Orthodox believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of Saint Alipius the Stylite. Alipius was born in the city of Adrianople, his mother was a Christian, and his father died early. Because of this, his mother gave the boy to be raised by Bishop Theodore, and she herself, having lost her property, went to work in the church.

As a young man, Alipius wanted to serve the Lord and for this he wanted to retire, but the bishop kept him close.

Alipius' ascetic life began with a journey to Constantinople, in which he accompanied his master. During the journey, in a dream, the venerable man saw a vision in which St. Martyr Euphemia appeared to him and ordered him to return home and build a temple on the site of a neglected pagan cemetery.

Alipius carried out the instruction. Next to the church, the venerable man erected a pillar for himself, on which he prayed incessantly, instructed, and taught for 53 years. For his firm faith and steadfastness, the venerable man received from God the gift of healing body and soul, as well as the ability to prophesy.

Only for the last 14 years of his life, Alipius lay down due to a leg illness, instead of standing, but still continued to thank the Creator. Over time, male and female monasteries "grew" next to the pillar, which Alipius managed until his death, and he died at the age of 118.

A national architectural monument: St. Michael's Church in Cherkasy region returned to state ownership11.10.25, 16:37 • 4677 views

Day of Remembrance of Saint Jacob of Syria

On November 26, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Jacob of Syria (the hermit). The first mentions of Jacob's life are written in the book "History of the God-lovers" by Theodoret of Cyrus, who knew the venerable man personally.  

Jacob of Syria lived and performed his ascetic feats in the 5th century on a mountain in the open air near the Syrian city of Cyrrhus. At the time the book was written, Jacob had spent 38 years in prayer.

The venerable man, despite a severe illness, led an ascetic life: he wore chains and a hair shirt, ate only boiled lentils in the evening, worked, and prayed incessantly.

For his firm faith, righteousness, and patience, the venerable man achieved spiritual perfection and received from the Lord the gift of casting out demons, healing, and raising the dead. The venerable man passed away in 457. A monastery in Kafr-Rahim was built in his honor.

Northern Ireland's largest Protestant church is under criminal investigation17.11.25, 22:49 • 4597 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

