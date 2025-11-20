EU is investing heavily in a large-scale expansion of charging station infrastructure

The European Commission has completed another round of its grant program and allocated 600 million euros (almost 700 million dollars) for the expansion of infrastructure for electric transport and alternative fuels in EU countries. The funds will go to 70 projects in road, sea, air, and inland waterway transport within the trans-European transport network. This was reported by UNN with reference to InsideEVs.

Details

The main part of the funding will be directed to the installation of new high-speed DC charging stations. It is planned to install over 1000 charging kiosks with a capacity of 150 kW for passenger cars, over 2000 devices with 350 kW, and another 586 charging stations with 1 megawatt for heavy trucks.

Charging points will appear on key transport routes in 24 EU countries. The largest grant was received by the French company Voltix, which will install 288 MW of charging capacity for heavy commercial vehicles at 45 locations in several countries.

In addition to developing the charging network for electric vehicles, funding will be provided to 16 airports that plan to electrify ground services. The EU also supports the development of hydrogen transport – 38 hydrogen refueling stations for cars, trucks, and buses will be built.

In seaports, projects for the electrification of port operations, the installation of shore power supply (OPS) stations, and the construction of ammonia bunkering facilities will be implemented.

All selected projects became part of the second final round of the 2024-2025 call under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), which ended on June 11, 2025. In total, since 2021, AFIF has already allocated over $2.5 billion for the development of alternative fuel projects in the European Union.

