A national architectural monument: St. Michael's Church in Cherkasy region returned to state ownership

The Mykhailivska Church in Cherkasy region, which is an architectural monument of national importance, has been returned to state ownership. The court recognized the church's removal from state ownership as illegal and ordered its return to state ownership. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Following a lawsuit by the Smila District Prosecutor's Office, the Mykhailivska Church in Horodyshche, an architectural monument of national importance, has been returned to state ownership. After the case was reviewed by the appellate court, the court decision became legally binding. The court recognized the removal of the cultural heritage object from state ownership as illegal and ordered the defendant to return the church to state ownership. - the statement says.

Prosecutors proved in court that in May 2018, the private ownership right to the Mykhailivska Church was registered to one of the religious organizations in violation of legal requirements. The building is state property and belongs to cultural heritage monuments of national importance.

Addition

The Mykhailivska Church is an architectural pearl of Cherkasy region. It was built in 1844 in the Neo-Gothic style according to the design of the Italian architect Giorgio Torricelli. Due to its shape, it resembles a Catholic church - with high spires, lancet windows, and architecture unusual for Orthodox churches.

The ceiling preserves a unique 19th-century mural - "The Last Judgment," which covers an area of over 100 square meters. This is one of the most interesting and valuable examples of sacred painting in Cherkasy region of that time.

The Mykhailivska Church is an important part of Ukraine's historical and cultural heritage.

Currently, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine is taking measures to determine the institution that will be the balance holder of the Mykhailivska Church. This is necessary to ensure proper care, protection, and preservation of the monument.

The return of the Mykhailivska Church to state ownership is an important step in protecting Ukraine's cultural heritage. This decision guarantees the preservation of a unique monument for future generations.

Recall

The Mykolaiv region prosecutor's office succeeded in court in having the results of land auctions declared invalid. 121 hectares of land of the "Buzky Gard" National Nature Park have been returned to the state.