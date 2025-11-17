Northern Ireland's largest Protestant church is under criminal investigation

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 12087 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 21473 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 21388 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 22419 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 23073 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 20486 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 48096 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25775 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19748 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22208 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.1m/s
75%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attackNovember 17, 11:24 AM • 8544 views
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficientNovember 17, 01:02 PM • 14119 views
Militants abduct 25 schoolgirls in Nigeria, shoot deputy principalNovember 17, 01:17 PM • 7752 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 18258 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completion03:41 PM • 9792 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 48096 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 83139 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 76603 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 133662 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 111431 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Bloggers
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 18315 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 27484 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 28158 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 21995 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 41164 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Bild
The Diplomat

Northern Ireland's largest Protestant church is under criminal investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched a criminal investigation into the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. This follows the church leadership's admission of serious failings in its child and vulnerable adult safeguarding practices between 2009 and 2022.

Northern Ireland's largest Protestant church is under criminal investigation

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has opened a criminal case against the Presbyterian Church in Ireland – the region's largest Protestant denomination – after church leadership admitted to serious shortcomings in handling cases related to the protection of children and vulnerable persons between 2009 and 2022. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers confirmed that they are investigating possible criminal offenses and are cooperating with relevant state bodies to "ensure victims have access to the criminal justice process and that those responsible are held accountable."

A church statement indicated that for over a decade, it had not referred certain cases to state authorities, maintained "inadequate records," and failed to respond appropriately to warnings about individual community members. The organization's scale is significant: approximately one in six residents of Northern Ireland is a member of this church.

Is a defendant in a case concerning obstruction of mobilization: The Synod of the OCU suspended Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust14.11.25, 13:09 • 3008 views

Following an internal audit, Trevor Gribben, head of the church's communications department, resigned. David Allen, acting secretary of the General Assembly, admitted guilt.

I must say now that these shortcomings are inexcusable, and there are no excuses for them. On behalf of the Presbyterian Church, I deeply regret 

– Allen stated. 

The PCI emphasized that the current team responsible for protection is not involved in the identified violations and promised to "fully cooperate" with both the external audit and the police investigation.

Pope Leo XIV met with victims of sexual abuse09.11.25, 01:49 • 9587 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Mobilization
Reuters