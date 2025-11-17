Northern Ireland's largest Protestant church is under criminal investigation

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has opened a criminal case against the Presbyterian Church in Ireland – the region's largest Protestant denomination – after church leadership admitted to serious shortcomings in handling cases related to the protection of children and vulnerable persons between 2009 and 2022. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers confirmed that they are investigating possible criminal offenses and are cooperating with relevant state bodies to "ensure victims have access to the criminal justice process and that those responsible are held accountable."

A church statement indicated that for over a decade, it had not referred certain cases to state authorities, maintained "inadequate records," and failed to respond appropriately to warnings about individual community members. The organization's scale is significant: approximately one in six residents of Northern Ireland is a member of this church.

Following an internal audit, Trevor Gribben, head of the church's communications department, resigned. David Allen, acting secretary of the General Assembly, admitted guilt.

I must say now that these shortcomings are inexcusable, and there are no excuses for them. On behalf of the Presbyterian Church, I deeply regret – Allen stated.

The PCI emphasized that the current team responsible for protection is not involved in the identified violations and promised to "fully cooperate" with both the external audit and the police investigation.

