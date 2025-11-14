Is a defendant in a case concerning obstruction of mobilization: The Synod of the OCU suspended Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust

The Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has suspended Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust from divine services. This happened after it became known that he is a suspect in a case of obstructing mobilization, UNN reports with reference to the OCU.

Details

Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust has been forbidden from performing the Sacrament of Ordination (laying on of hands) since November 13 of this year – he is also forbidden from issuing any letters, certificates, and identity documents regarding the affiliation of any persons to the clergy, both on his own behalf and on behalf of the Uzhhorod-Khust Diocese of the OCU.

In addition, by the decision of the Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Holy Synod Commission was established to study the state of affairs in the Uzhhorod-Khust Diocese, headed by His Eminence Ioasaf, Metropolitan of Ivano-Frankivsk and Halych, a member of the Holy Synod.

Additionally

Kyrylo (in the world Mykhailo Mykhailiuk) has been Bishop of Uzhhorod and Khust (until February 5, 2019 - Uzhhorod and Transcarpathian) since December 2014. He was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyivan Patriarchate) and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

In Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have already been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials