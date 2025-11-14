$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26545 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20460 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25161 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51336 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97209 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131053 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127988 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265563 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113642 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Is a defendant in a case concerning obstruction of mobilization: The Synod of the OCU suspended Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust is a defendant in a case concerning obstruction of mobilization during martial law.

Is a defendant in a case concerning obstruction of mobilization: The Synod of the OCU suspended Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust

The Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has suspended Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust from divine services. This happened after it became known that he is a suspect in a case of obstructing mobilization, UNN reports with reference to the OCU.

Details

Bishop Kyrylo of Uzhhorod and Khust has been forbidden from performing the Sacrament of Ordination (laying on of hands) since November 13 of this year – he is also forbidden from issuing any letters, certificates, and identity documents regarding the affiliation of any persons to the clergy, both on his own behalf and on behalf of the Uzhhorod-Khust Diocese of the OCU.

In addition, by the decision of the Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Holy Synod Commission was established to study the state of affairs in the Uzhhorod-Khust Diocese, headed by His Eminence Ioasaf, Metropolitan of Ivano-Frankivsk and Halych, a member of the Holy Synod.

Additionally

Kyrylo (in the world Mykhailo Mykhailiuk) has been Bishop of Uzhhorod and Khust (until February 5, 2019 - Uzhhorod and Transcarpathian) since December 2014. He was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyivan Patriarchate) and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

In Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have already been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials10.11.25, 13:34 • 8293 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society