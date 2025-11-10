ukenru
In Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have already been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials

Kyiv • UNN

 1996 views

Since 2022, the SBU has initiated 208 criminal proceedings regarding the anti-Ukrainian activities of UOC (MP) clerics, including 27 high-ranking church officials. 78 defendants have already been notified of suspicion, and 40 clergymen have been sentenced to imprisonment.

In Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have already been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has initiated over 200 criminal proceedings against clerics of the UOC (MP), with 27 high-ranking church officials among the defendants, UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

Since 2022, based on materials from the Security Service, 208 criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding anti-Ukrainian activities and other crimes committed by representatives of the UOC (MP). Among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials: metropolitans and archbishops suspected of working for the Russian Federation.

- the statement says.

Details

According to the investigation, the exposed clerics carried out tasks for Russian special services to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine.

To do this, the hierarchs used religious communities, where they recruited believers into the Russian Federation's intelligence network, justified the war crimes of the Rashists, and called for the seizure of our state.

Thus, recently, the abbot of a UOC (MP) church in Donetsk region received a suspicion notice for adjusting enemy fire on the Defense Forces and spreading fakes about Ukrainian defenders. The perpetrator is in custody.

Also, as established by joint investigations of the SSU and the National Police, some clerics are involved in child molestation, distribution of child pornography, and organization of "evasion schemes."

In total, based on materials from the Security Service, 78 defendants-representatives of the UOC (MP) have already received suspicion notices for committing crimes. In addition, another 40 clergymen have been sentenced to imprisonment. In particular, four hierarchs – ruling bishops in various regions of Ukraine – have received sentences.

- the statement says.

Also, at the initiative of the SSU, the Ukrainian citizenship of 19 UOC (MP) clerics who hold Russian passports has been terminated, and their temporary residence permits in our country have been canceled.

In particular, at the initiative of the Security Service, the Ukrainian citizenship of Orest Berezovsky, better known as the head of the UOC (MP) Onufriy, was terminated.

Deprivation of Onufriy's Ukrainian citizenship: UNN received a photo of the Russian passport of the UOC-MP metropolitan

According to information available to the Security Service of Ukraine, Berezovsky (Onufriy) is in contact with the Moscow Patriarchate and deliberately opposed the canonical independence of the Ukrainian church from the Moscow Patriarchate, whose representatives openly advocate for Russian aggression against Ukraine. Despite the full-scale invasion, Berezovsky (Onufriy) actually continues to support the policy of the Russian Orthodox Church and its leadership, including Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev).

Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it has no place in Ukraine and will not have one: Zelenskyy on Onufriy

The Moscow Patriarch himself also received a suspicion notice from the SSU. According to the investigation, he is part of the inner circle of Russia's top military and political leadership and was one of the first to publicly approve the full-scale war against Ukraine.

To spread propaganda, Kirill massively uses the Russian Orthodox Church's controlled religious communities in Russia, as well as representatives of the UOC (MP) in Ukraine. In addition, Gundyaev regularly disseminates Kremlin narratives during sermons.

In addition to Kirill, 18 other representatives of the higher clergy of the Russian Orthodox Church received suspicion notices for committing crimes against Ukraine.

russian Church and its "patriarch" Kirill are responsible for religious persecution in the occupied territories - OCU statement

At the same time, based on materials from the Security Service, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against 17 UOC (MP) clerics, as well as 23 leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Security Service once again emphasizes that in its activities it acts only within the framework of the Constitution of Ukraine and current legislation, and also respects the rights of every citizen to freedom of choice of religion and worldview. At the same time, if any person works in Ukraine in the interests of the Russian Federation and is an enemy agent, then the presence of a cassock and censer does not exempt them from responsibility for crimes.

- the statement says.

Antonina Tumanova

