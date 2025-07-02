Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it has no place in Ukraine and will not have one: Zelenskyy on Onufriy

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36690 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 39794 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 37876 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 44509 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 40948 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 50122 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 100874 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 41549 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46390 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111490 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 82818 views
Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territoryJuly 2, 10:07 AM • 34229 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 12924 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 55813 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 38264 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36704 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 38309 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 55858 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111497 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 111597 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 9002:57 PM • 8493 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention02:39 PM • 8848 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season12:56 PM • 12925 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 82822 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 47722 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it has no place in Ukraine and will not have one: Zelenskyy on Onufriy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

President Zelenskyy commented on the deprivation of citizenship of UOC-MP figure Orest Berezovsky (Onufriy). He emphasized that individuals who support or justify Russian aggression have no place in Ukraine.

Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it has no place in Ukraine and will not have one: Zelenskyy on Onufriy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision to strip Orest Berezovsky, a figure of the UOC-MP better known as Onufriy, of his Ukrainian citizenship, stating that anyone who supports or justifies Russia's aggression has no place in Ukraine and never will. Zelenskyy made this statement in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We also continue our completely fair work regarding various individuals who have associated themselves with Russia. Figures with political influence and Russian passports. Individuals who work against Ukrainian independence in all its dimensions, including against spiritual independence. Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it, all these persons have no place in Ukraine and never will. We are making appropriate decisions and preparing new Ukrainian sanctions. There will be NSDC decisions," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree stripping Orest Berezovsky, a figure of the UOC-MP better known as Onufriy, of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9