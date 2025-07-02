Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it has no place in Ukraine and will not have one: Zelenskyy on Onufriy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision to strip Orest Berezovsky, a figure of the UOC-MP better known as Onufriy, of his Ukrainian citizenship, stating that anyone who supports or justifies Russia's aggression has no place in Ukraine and never will. Zelenskyy made this statement in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We also continue our completely fair work regarding various individuals who have associated themselves with Russia. Figures with political influence and Russian passports. Individuals who work against Ukrainian independence in all its dimensions, including against spiritual independence. Everyone who supports aggression or justifies it, all these persons have no place in Ukraine and never will. We are making appropriate decisions and preparing new Ukrainian sanctions. There will be NSDC decisions," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree stripping Orest Berezovsky, a figure of the UOC-MP better known as Onufriy, of his Ukrainian citizenship.