Deprivation of Onufriy's Ukrainian citizenship: UNN received a photo of the Russian passport of the UOC-MP metropolitan
Kyiv • UNN
A photo of the Russian passport of Metropolitan Orest Berezovsky of the UOC-MP, known as Onufriy, has been published online. This confirms his Russian citizenship, despite the UOC's statements to the contrary.
Sources provided UNN with photos of the Russian passport of UOC-MP Metropolitan Orest Berezovsky, known as Onufriy. The images confirm that he holds a Russian citizen's passport.
Details
As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree revoking the Ukrainian citizenship of UOC-MP figure Orest Berezovsky, better known as Onufriy.
The UOC denied claims that Onufriy holds a Russian citizen's passport, emphasizing that he only has a Ukrainian citizen's passport.
However, data from the Russian passport system refutes the statements of the UOC-MP, which claim that Orest Berezovsky, Metropolitan Onufriy of the UOC (MP), does not have a passport of the terrorist country. The passport is "valid" - it is written clearly and unequivocally.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision to strip UOC-MP figure Orest Berezovsky, better known as Onufriy, of his Ukrainian citizenship, noting that anyone who supports or justifies Russian aggression has no place in Ukraine and never will.