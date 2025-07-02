Sources provided UNN with photos of the Russian passport of UOC-MP Metropolitan Orest Berezovsky, known as Onufriy. The images confirm that he holds a Russian citizen's passport.

Details

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree revoking the Ukrainian citizenship of UOC-MP figure Orest Berezovsky, better known as Onufriy.

UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU

The UOC denied claims that Onufriy holds a Russian citizen's passport, emphasizing that he only has a Ukrainian citizen's passport.

However, data from the Russian passport system refutes the statements of the UOC-MP, which claim that Orest Berezovsky, Metropolitan Onufriy of the UOC (MP), does not have a passport of the terrorist country. The passport is "valid" - it is written clearly and unequivocally.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision to strip UOC-MP figure Orest Berezovsky, better known as Onufriy, of his Ukrainian citizenship, noting that anyone who supports or justifies Russian aggression has no place in Ukraine and never will.