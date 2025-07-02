$41.820.04
Deprivation of Onufriy's Ukrainian citizenship: UNN received a photo of the Russian passport of the UOC-MP metropolitan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

A photo of the Russian passport of Metropolitan Orest Berezovsky of the UOC-MP, known as Onufriy, has been published online. This confirms his Russian citizenship, despite the UOC's statements to the contrary.

Deprivation of Onufriy's Ukrainian citizenship: UNN received a photo of the Russian passport of the UOC-MP metropolitan

Sources provided UNN with photos of the Russian passport of UOC-MP Metropolitan Orest Berezovsky, known as Onufriy. The images confirm that he holds a Russian citizen's passport.

Details

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree revoking the Ukrainian citizenship of UOC-MP figure Orest Berezovsky, better known as Onufriy.

UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU

The UOC denied claims that Onufriy holds a Russian citizen's passport, emphasizing that he only has a Ukrainian citizen's passport.

However, data from the Russian passport system refutes the statements of the UOC-MP, which claim that Orest Berezovsky, Metropolitan Onufriy of the UOC (MP), does not have a passport of the terrorist country. The passport is "valid" - it is written clearly and unequivocally.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the decision to strip UOC-MP figure Orest Berezovsky, better known as Onufriy, of his Ukrainian citizenship, noting that anyone who supports or justifies Russian aggression has no place in Ukraine and never will.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

