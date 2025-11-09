Pope Leo XIV met with victims of sexual abuse

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 12200 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 23167 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 29818 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 35839 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 56918 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 98563 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 96985 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 136210 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 99062 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 79410 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 14894 views
Drone with paint again attacked the Russian trade mission in Sweden: more than 20 incidents have already been recordedNovember 8, 03:07 PM • 3562 views
We will deliver everyone, as always: Ukrzaliznytsia reacted to reports of "train reductions" in Poltava region after the Russian attackNovember 8, 03:24 PM • 4222 views
Occupiers again attacked DTEK thermal power plant: equipment seriously damagedNovember 8, 04:08 PM • 6162 views
Legendary Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies in Britain08:30 PM • 7126 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 98563 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 136209 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 99061 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 79409 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 54053 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 14904 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 33558 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 96984 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 39001 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 47330 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Guardian

Pope Leo XIV met with victims of sexual abuse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Pope Leo XIV spent almost three hours meeting with Belgian victims of sexual abuse by the clergy, listening to their testimonies of trauma. The Catholic Church in Belgium is facing a crisis due to hundreds of abuse cases, and the Pope has pledged to combat violence and cover-ups.

Pope Leo XIV met with victims of sexual abuse

Pope Leo XIV held a nearly three-hour meeting with victims of clergy sexual abuse from Belgium. The attendees shared their pain and trauma, which have haunted them for many years. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The Holy See Press Office reported that the Pope listened attentively to the testimonies of the victims, each of whom experienced abuse in childhood. The meeting took place in a "deep and painful atmosphere," with the victims speaking about the impact of the trauma on their lives, relationships, faith, and mental health.

Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saints20.10.25, 03:06 • 17021 view

The Catholic Church in Belgium has long been experiencing a serious crisis due to numerous scandals related to sexual abuse. In recent decades, hundreds of cases of brutal abuse have been uncovered, including the case of a former bishop who raped two nephews. These events have caused widespread public outrage and demands for reform and real accountability.

Pope Leo XIV calls on media to counter lies, mentioning Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza10.10.25, 08:25 • 3349 views

Last year, Pope Francis, during a visit to Belgium, already met with victims, dedicating more than two hours of personal communication to them. Pope Leo XIV, elected six months ago, continued this work, emphasizing the need to break the culture of silence, "where evil hides behind silence and power."

Last month, Leo XIV held his first official meeting with victims in the Vatican and received a commission report that highlighted that the Church is not doing enough to support victims and prevent new crimes.

Pope Leo to make first foreign trip – to visit Turkey and Lebanon with a call for peace27.10.25, 18:19 • 7691 view

Even before his election as Pope, during his service in Peru, Leo XIV faced one of the high-profile scandals in Latin America and was among the first bishops to openly support the victims.

Saturday's audience was one of the longest in recent times and demonstrates Leo XIV's personal involvement and the importance of the issue for the Vatican. The Vatican has promised that the fight against violence and the cover-up of crimes will be a priority of his pontificate.

Pope Leo XIV criticizes the "bubble of comfort and luxury" surrounding the wealthy elite10.10.25, 09:53 • 3472 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Peru
Pope Leo XIV
Belgium
Vatican City