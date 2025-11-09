Pope Leo XIV met with victims of sexual abuse

Pope Leo XIV held a nearly three-hour meeting with victims of clergy sexual abuse from Belgium. The attendees shared their pain and trauma, which have haunted them for many years. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The Holy See Press Office reported that the Pope listened attentively to the testimonies of the victims, each of whom experienced abuse in childhood. The meeting took place in a "deep and painful atmosphere," with the victims speaking about the impact of the trauma on their lives, relationships, faith, and mental health.

The Catholic Church in Belgium has long been experiencing a serious crisis due to numerous scandals related to sexual abuse. In recent decades, hundreds of cases of brutal abuse have been uncovered, including the case of a former bishop who raped two nephews. These events have caused widespread public outrage and demands for reform and real accountability.

Last year, Pope Francis, during a visit to Belgium, already met with victims, dedicating more than two hours of personal communication to them. Pope Leo XIV, elected six months ago, continued this work, emphasizing the need to break the culture of silence, "where evil hides behind silence and power."

Last month, Leo XIV held his first official meeting with victims in the Vatican and received a commission report that highlighted that the Church is not doing enough to support victims and prevent new crimes.

Even before his election as Pope, during his service in Peru, Leo XIV faced one of the high-profile scandals in Latin America and was among the first bishops to openly support the victims.

Saturday's audience was one of the longest in recent times and demonstrates Leo XIV's personal involvement and the importance of the issue for the Vatican. The Vatican has promised that the fight against violence and the cover-up of crimes will be a priority of his pontificate.

