Pope Leo XIV calls on media to counter lies, mentioning Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
06:38 AM • 3260 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 3892 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 17813 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 39499 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 32747 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 39634 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41512 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 67743 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62705 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 28127 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 18449 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 18302 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 33860 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 18659 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 14887 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55202 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 67746 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 62707 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 52235 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 83312 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 55193 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 25208 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 39498 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 55960 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 69606 views
Actual
The New York Times
Brent Crude
The Washington Post
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pope Leo XIV calls on media to counter lies, mentioning Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Pope Leo XIV addressed the global media, calling for resistance to lies and manipulation, supporting honest documentation of events in Ukraine and Gaza. He also called for the release of imprisoned journalists.

Pope Leo XIV calls on media to counter lies, mentioning Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza

The Pope supports efforts to honestly document events related to Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as the consistent coverage of tragedies and wars around the world, including the conflict in Gaza. Separately, Leo XIV called for the release of imprisoned journalists.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Pope Leo XIV recently called on international news agencies to stand firm against the "ancient art of lies" and manipulation. In his address, the first American Pope strongly supported a free, independent, and objective press, stating the following:

If we know today what is happening in Gaza, in Ukraine, and in any other country engulfed in bombings, we owe much of it to them... These exceptional eyewitness accounts are the culmination of the daily efforts of countless people working to ensure that information is not used for selfish purposes, contrary to truth and human dignity.

- Leo XIV's message states.

The Pontiff noted that news agencies may face a double crisis:

  • economic pressure threatens their survival;
    • consumers are increasingly unable to distinguish truth from lies.

      I urge you: never sell your power!

      - said Leo, arguing that the world needs free and objective information.

      The Pope strongly advocated for the protection of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists, called for the release of imprisoned journalists, and affirmed the "precious gift of freedom of speech and the press."

      Recall

      In May, in his first Sunday blessing as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV called for a just peace in Ukraine.

      Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, denies criticism of bill No. 14057, which, according to the media community, threatens journalistic investigations.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
      Pope Leo XIV
      Associated Press
      Gaza Strip
      Ukraine