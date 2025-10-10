Pope Leo XIV calls on media to counter lies, mentioning Russia's war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza

The Pope supports efforts to honestly document events related to Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as the consistent coverage of tragedies and wars around the world, including the conflict in Gaza. Separately, Leo XIV called for the release of imprisoned journalists.

Pope Leo XIV recently called on international news agencies to stand firm against the "ancient art of lies" and manipulation. In his address, the first American Pope strongly supported a free, independent, and objective press, stating the following:

If we know today what is happening in Gaza, in Ukraine, and in any other country engulfed in bombings, we owe much of it to them... These exceptional eyewitness accounts are the culmination of the daily efforts of countless people working to ensure that information is not used for selfish purposes, contrary to truth and human dignity. - Leo XIV's message states.

The Pontiff noted that news agencies may face a double crisis:

economic pressure threatens their survival;

consumers are increasingly unable to distinguish truth from lies.

I urge you: never sell your power! - said Leo, arguing that the world needs free and objective information.

The Pope strongly advocated for the protection of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists, called for the release of imprisoned journalists, and affirmed the "precious gift of freedom of speech and the press."

In May, in his first Sunday blessing as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV called for a just peace in Ukraine.

