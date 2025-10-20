Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saints

Pope Leo XIV declared Dr. José Gregorio Hernández and nun Carmen Rendiles Martínez as the first saints of Venezuela, immortalizing their devotion to faith and service to people. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this event became important for Venezuelans both in St. Peter's Basilica and in the country itself, which is experiencing an economic crisis and political instability.

The ceremony took place against the backdrop of recent events: the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to opposition leader María Corina Machado and US military operations in the Caribbean, which led to the death of more than two dozen people due to strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels.

During Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square, tens of thousands of people witnessed the proclamation of seven new saints from different countries, including two from Venezuela. Among the new saints:

Ignatius Shukrallah Maloyan;

Peter To Rot, the first saint from Papua New Guinea;

Vincenza Maria Poloni;

Maria del Monte Carmelo Rendiles Martinez;

Maria Troncatty;

José Gregorio Hernández Sinceros;

Bartolo Longo.

Today before us are seven witnesses, new saints, who, thanks to God's grace, have kept the lamp of faith, becoming lamps themselves, capable of spreading the light of Christ - said the pontiff in his address.

Venezuelan flags fluttered in the squares, and pilgrims wore T-shirts with images and names of the new saints. Despite political turmoil and economic crisis, people united to watch the ceremony online.

About the new saints

José Gregorio Hernández, known as the "doctor of the poor," did not charge for treating low-income patients and often paid for their medicines himself. He worked as a doctor in Caracas in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was a professor of practical pathology, and founded the department of bacteriology at the University of Caracas.

Mother Carmen Rendiles Martínez was a nun and founder of the Servants of Jesus order. Born in 1903 in Caracas with one arm. She and Hernández were depicted in numerous murals in Venezuela and neighboring countries.

Reference

Holiness is the official recognition by the Church that a person has lived a life dedicated to faith and service, and is now in heaven, serving as an example of Christian devotion and virtues.

Recall

Pope Leo XIV criticized the "bubble of comfort and luxury" of the rich, confirming agreement with his predecessor Francis regarding social and economic injustice. In his first magisterial document "Dilexi te," he emphasized Christianity's constant concern for the poor.

