October 19, 06:24 PM • 36898 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 28841 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 61518 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 39414 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 40166 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 39634 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 46192 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54449 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47869 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46689 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 61506 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 127977 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Pope Leo XIV canonized physician Jose Gregorio Hernandez and nun Carmen Rendiles Martinez, Venezuela's first saints. This event took place against the backdrop of an economic crisis and political instability in the country, uniting thousands of believers.

Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saints

Pope Leo XIV declared Dr. José Gregorio Hernández and nun Carmen Rendiles Martínez as the first saints of Venezuela, immortalizing their devotion to faith and service to people. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this event became important for Venezuelans both in St. Peter's Basilica and in the country itself, which is experiencing an economic crisis and political instability.

The ceremony took place against the backdrop of recent events: the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to opposition leader María Corina Machado and US military operations in the Caribbean, which led to the death of more than two dozen people due to strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels.

During Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square, tens of thousands of people witnessed the proclamation of seven new saints from different countries, including two from Venezuela. Among the new saints:

  • Ignatius Shukrallah Maloyan;
    • Peter To Rot, the first saint from Papua New Guinea;
      • Vincenza Maria Poloni;
        • Maria del Monte Carmelo Rendiles Martinez;
          • Maria Troncatty;
            • José Gregorio Hernández Sinceros;
              • Bartolo Longo.

                Today before us are seven witnesses, new saints, who, thanks to God's grace, have kept the lamp of faith, becoming lamps themselves, capable of spreading the light of Christ

                - said the pontiff in his address.

                Venezuelan flags fluttered in the squares, and pilgrims wore T-shirts with images and names of the new saints. Despite political turmoil and economic crisis, people united to watch the ceremony online.

                About the new saints

                José Gregorio Hernández, known as the "doctor of the poor," did not charge for treating low-income patients and often paid for their medicines himself. He worked as a doctor in Caracas in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was a professor of practical pathology, and founded the department of bacteriology at the University of Caracas.

                Mother Carmen Rendiles Martínez was a nun and founder of the Servants of Jesus order. Born in 1903 in Caracas with one arm. She and Hernández were depicted in numerous murals in Venezuela and neighboring countries.

                Reference

                Holiness is the official recognition by the Church that a person has lived a life dedicated to faith and service, and is now in heaven, serving as an example of Christian devotion and virtues.

                Recall

                Pope Leo XIV criticized the "bubble of comfort and luxury" of the rich, confirming agreement with his predecessor Francis regarding social and economic injustice. In his first magisterial document "Dilexi te," he emphasized Christianity's constant concern for the poor.

                Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual will

                Vita Zelenetska

                SocietyNews of the World
                Skirmishes
                Pope Leo XIV
                charity
                Pope Francis
                Venezuela