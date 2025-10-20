Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual will

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
06:24 PM • 34256 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
04:40 PM • 22232 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 55268 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 35383 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 36795 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 38720 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 45444 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54321 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47759 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46618 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
95%
749mm
Popular news
OnlyFans overtakes Apple and NVIDIA: becomes the world's most profitable company by revenue per employeePhotoOctober 19, 12:15 PM • 21408 views
Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes – French Interior MinistryOctober 19, 12:30 PM • 9676 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"PhotoOctober 19, 01:06 PM • 29081 views
Putin will not end the war without getting a part of Ukraine - TrumpOctober 19, 03:10 PM • 13247 views
Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in SpainPhotoOctober 19, 04:07 PM • 9470 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 55276 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 45550 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 126210 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 147416 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 170883 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson Oblast
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 40251 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 44956 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 63544 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 63778 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 90437 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Fox News
The Diplomat

Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual will

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The Primate of the UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate, Filaret, published his spiritual will, in which he called for the unification of Ukrainian Orthodoxy without the influence of Moscow and Constantinople. He also asked not to involve OCU hierarchs in his funeral service.

Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual will

The Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate, Filaret, has published his spiritual will, in which he outlined his vision of the church structure after his death and called for the unification of Ukrainian Orthodoxy without Moscow's influence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate.

Details

As reported on the website of the UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate, in the document, Filaret emphasized that Ukrainian Orthodoxy should develop as an independent, autocephalous Church.

He asked not to involve hierarchs of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in the funeral service and called on bishops and believers to leave past disputes and gather for a new unifying Council to create a single Ukrainian Orthodox Church - independent of Moscow and Constantinople, with its own patriarch.

In the event of my death, I bequeath that the funeral service and burial be performed in the Volodymyr Cathedral Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv by the hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate, and not the OCU.

- the will states.

Filaret also emphasized that he remains the primate of the UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate, and not the honorary patriarch of the OCU.

InformNapalm recalled who promoted the interests of the Moscow church in Kyiv08.09.25, 16:14 • 3681 view

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Kyiv