Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual will

The Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate, Filaret, has published his spiritual will, in which he outlined his vision of the church structure after his death and called for the unification of Ukrainian Orthodoxy without Moscow's influence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate.
As reported on the website of the UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate, in the document, Filaret emphasized that Ukrainian Orthodoxy should develop as an independent, autocephalous Church.
He asked not to involve hierarchs of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in the funeral service and called on bishops and believers to leave past disputes and gather for a new unifying Council to create a single Ukrainian Orthodox Church - independent of Moscow and Constantinople, with its own patriarch.
In the event of my death, I bequeath that the funeral service and burial be performed in the Volodymyr Cathedral Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv by the hierarchs of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church-Kyivan Patriarchate, and not the OCU.
Filaret also emphasized that he remains the primate of the UOC-Kyivan Patriarchate, and not the honorary patriarch of the OCU.
