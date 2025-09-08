$41.220.13
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 29702 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 22380 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 19661 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 22667 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 24722 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25650 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29019 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40955 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62795 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 52222 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 50587 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62709 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 28591 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 7250 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 7304 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62741 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 50607 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 52242 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 139259 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 62741 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 36501 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 40670 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 72051 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 129672 views
InformNapalm recalled who promoted the interests of the Moscow church in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

InformNapalm published material on the financing and lobbying of the interests of the UOC-MP in Ukraine.

InformNapalm recalled who promoted the interests of the Moscow church in Kyiv

The international intelligence community InformNapalm published material on the financing and lobbying of the interests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine. Special attention was paid to figures who actively contributed to the spread of the Russian church's influence in the capital.

Among the key lobbyists in Kyiv, Oleksiy Omelyanenko, the former head of the "Party of Regions" faction in the Kyiv City Council, was named. According to investigators, he was the main driver behind the allocation of dozens of land plots for the construction of UOC-MP churches and chapels, often in violation of procedures and despite public protests.

His partner in religious projects was former MP Vasyl Horbal. Their relationship has a long history: they were business partners in "Ukrgasbank," but later their paths diverged with a scandal. Omelyanenko became a defendant in criminal cases, and Horbal publicly accused him of stealing 25.9 million hryvnias.

The material also mentions Mykola Lavrenko, president of VS Energy, a company linked to Russian business, who acted as a ktitor of the Cathedral of the 12 Apostles in Osokorky. In addition, Yuriy Erynyak, known in criminal circles as "Moldovan," is listed as the head of the UOC-MP religious community in the Darnytskyi district.

It should be recalled that on August 27, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience recognized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as affiliated with a foreign religious organization whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine. That is, with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Kyiv