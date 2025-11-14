International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, World Diabetes Day: what is celebrated on November 14

Today, November 14, the world celebrates the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, speech therapists around the world celebrate their professional holiday, and events are held for World Diabetes Day, writes UNN.

International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property

The International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property is celebrated annually on November 14.

Cultural property, encompassing significant historical objects and sites, forms the bedrock of civilizations and serves as a testament to human creativity and diversity. However, the illicit trafficking of these priceless items is a persistent problem that deprives societies of their cultural heritage and identity.

To combat this problem, the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property is celebrated annually, providing an opportunity to reflect on the importance of protecting cultural heritage and to intensify efforts to combat its illegal trade.

This day was first recognized by UNESCO during its 40th General Conference in 2019, marking a concerted effort to draw attention to these crimes and the importance of international cooperation in combating them.

This event is particularly relevant for Ukraine today, in the context of the war with Russia.

International Speech Therapist Day

Today, speech therapists around the world celebrate their professional holiday - International Speech Therapist Day, which is celebrated annually on November 14.

The purpose of the Day is to raise public awareness about important, accessible and effective methods of correcting the work of the speech apparatus for all social groups of the population. After all, according to statistics, the number of speech disorders is growing year by year, and in this regard, the relevance of the problems of correcting speech disorders in children is already taking on a global character and requires considerable professional efforts.

A speech therapist overcomes a difficult path, working with all speech disorders: general speech underdevelopment; its absence, voice disorders, speech tempo and timbre, speech deviations due to central nervous system pathology.

World Diabetes Day

November 14 is World Diabetes Day. This is a day that serves as a reminder to all progressive humanity that the prevalence of the disease is steadily increasing.

World Diabetes Day was first held by the IDF (International Diabetes Federation) and the World Health Organization on November 14, 1991, to coordinate the fight against diabetes worldwide.

Thanks to the IDF's activities, World Diabetes Day reaches millions of people around the world and unites diabetic communities in 145 countries with the noble goal of raising awareness about diabetes and its complications.

This problem has a centuries-old history and its roots go back to the time of Avicenna (980 – 1037). In the pre-insulin era, tuberculosis contributed to diabetes in 40-50% of cases, and patients died within 1-2 years. After the introduction of insulin (1922), and then anti-tuberculosis drugs (1944-1945), the combination of these diseases decreased and the life expectancy of patients increased. At the same time, the development of pulmonary tuberculosis against the background of diabetes is observed 4-9 times more often than in the rest of the population.

