International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, World Diabetes Day: what is celebrated on November 14

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
04:13 AM • 7168 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto
November 13, 09:46 PM • 35469 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 75900 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 79045 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 159588 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 86736 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 81947 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 152199 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46598 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 40118 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
BBC apologizes to Trump for speech montage, but refuses to pay $1 billion compensationNovember 13, 09:21 PM • 15973 views
Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in SumyPhotoNovember 13, 10:01 PM • 17763 views
Evening explosions in Donetsk: the center of the occupied city is de-energized, metallurgical plant hit - social networksVideoNovember 13, 10:29 PM • 23338 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 44269 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 59633 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 159694 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 152252 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 65523 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 53774 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 110449 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 59203 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 59319 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 48915 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 87087 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 86591 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, World Diabetes Day: what is celebrated on November 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Today marks the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, International Speech-Language Pathologist Day, and World Diabetes Day. These events remind us of the importance of preserving heritage, correcting speech, and fighting disease.

International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, World Diabetes Day: what is celebrated on November 14

Today, November 14, the world celebrates the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, speech therapists around the world celebrate their professional holiday, and events are held for World Diabetes Day, writes UNN.

International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property

The International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property is celebrated annually on November 14.

Cultural property, encompassing significant historical objects and sites, forms the bedrock of civilizations and serves as a testament to human creativity and diversity. However, the illicit trafficking of these priceless items is a persistent problem that deprives societies of their cultural heritage and identity.

To combat this problem, the International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property is celebrated annually, providing an opportunity to reflect on the importance of protecting cultural heritage and to intensify efforts to combat its illegal trade.

This day was first recognized by UNESCO during its 40th General Conference in 2019, marking a concerted effort to draw attention to these crimes and the importance of international cooperation in combating them.

This event is particularly relevant for Ukraine today, in the context of the war with Russia.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published data on over a thousand cultural valuables stolen by the invaders in occupied Kherson11.11.25, 09:18 • 4335 views

International Speech Therapist Day

Today, speech therapists around the world celebrate their professional holiday - International Speech Therapist Day, which is celebrated annually on November 14.

The purpose of the Day is to raise public awareness about important, accessible and effective methods of correcting the work of the speech apparatus for all social groups of the population. After all, according to statistics, the number of speech disorders is growing year by year, and in this regard, the relevance of the problems of correcting speech disorders in children is already taking on a global character and requires considerable professional efforts.

A speech therapist overcomes a difficult path, working with all speech disorders: general speech underdevelopment; its absence, voice disorders, speech tempo and timbre, speech deviations due to central nervous system pathology.

The Ministry of Education has provided clarifications regarding the salaries of kindergarten teachers 22.05.25, 11:11 • 2186 views

World Diabetes Day

November 14 is World Diabetes Day. This is a day that serves as a reminder to all progressive humanity that the prevalence of the disease is steadily increasing.

World Diabetes Day was first held by the IDF (International Diabetes Federation) and the World Health Organization on November 14, 1991, to coordinate the fight against diabetes worldwide.

Thanks to the IDF's activities, World Diabetes Day reaches millions of people around the world and unites diabetic communities in 145 countries with the noble goal of raising awareness about diabetes and its complications.

This problem has a centuries-old history and its roots go back to the time of Avicenna (980 – 1037). In the pre-insulin era, tuberculosis contributed to diabetes in 40-50% of cases, and patients died within 1-2 years. After the introduction of insulin (1922), and then anti-tuberculosis drugs (1944-1945), the combination of these diseases decreased and the life expectancy of patients increased. At the same time, the development of pulmonary tuberculosis against the background of diabetes is observed 4-9 times more often than in the rest of the population.

Ultra-processed foods increase the risk of prediabetes in young people - study12.11.25, 12:02 • 3216 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
UNESCO
World Health Organization