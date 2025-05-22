The Ministry of Education provided clarifications regarding the salaries of kindergarten teachers
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Education clarified the nuances of remuneration of preschool teachers, in particular the duration of working hours, workload standards and payment for replacement. Issues of salary increases and surcharges have also been clarified.
The salary rate for teachers of preschool institutions is set for the working time determined in accordance with the law, but there are nuances. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.
Details
What is the duration of working time of pedagogical workers of preschool education institutions for one tariff rate:
- for the head,
- methodologist educator,
- social pedagogue,
- assistant educator - 35 hours per week;
- for educator, practical psychologist and other pedagogical workers (music director, physical education instructor, speech therapist, head of the group) - 30 hours per week.
Norm of pedagogical load
It is indicated how many hours is the norm of pedagogical load:
- for educator, physical education instructor - 25 hours per week;
- for music director - 24 hours per week;
- practical psychologist, teacher-defectologist, speech therapist - 20 hours per week;
- head of the group (studio, section, etc.), teacher - 18 hours per week.
How to take into account changes in the remuneration of pedagogical workers of preschool education institutions in the tariff lists
It is necessary to convert the hours of pedagogical load established in the tariff list for each employee into working hours.
For this, we propose to apply the following conversion procedure: working time in the tariff list = pedagogical load in the tariff list / the norm of pedagogical load established in Article 26 of Law No. 3788-IX * the norm of working time per rate established by Article 26 of Law No. 3788-IX
Is it necessary to additionally pay for the hours worked by educators in a group with children above the norm of pedagogical load.
If from January 1, 2025, educators worked more than the norm, that is, 30 hours of workload per week, and received a salary calculated for 30 hours of pedagogical workload, then it is necessary to recalculate and additionally pay for the hours worked by educators in a group with children above the norm of pedagogical load.
How to pay for the hours of replacement of a pedagogical worker: for the hours of actual work in the group or for the entire working time?
Hours of replacement of temporarily absent pedagogical workers are not included in the norm of working time and are paid additionally in accordance with the requirements of the law
Questions regarding salary increases and surcharges
- Does the increase in salaries for work in special groups apply to the hours of methodological work for educators of special groups, speech therapists, defectologists?
- Is a surcharge established for work in inclusive groups for the hours of methodological work for educators of inclusive groups?
Employees who work in special educational institutions have their rate increased by 20 percent. Regarding the positions of speech therapists, defectologists, which are introduced into the staffing schedules of preschool education institutions to work in special groups, educators of special groups work in special groups:
For these categories, the increase in the salary rate is established for the entire working time in these groups, including the hours of performing methodological, organizational work and other pedagogical activities necessary to ensure the educational process with students of such groups.
Similarly, educators of inclusive groups are given a surcharge for work in an inclusive group for the entire working time in this group.
Can a pedagogical worker have a working time that exceeds the duration of the institution's work?
By agreement with the head of the preschool education institution, employees can additionally work in the institution and/or outside it, including remotely using information and communication technologies.
Is it necessary to enter data on the pedagogical load in the timesheet?
"We consider it necessary to enter information about the hours of replacement in the timesheet of working time," - wrote in the Ministry of Education and Science.
Let us remind you
The Cabinet stated that there is a shortage of funds for increasing teachers' salaries to the European level. However, the government is taking steps to gradually increase the salaries of teachers.