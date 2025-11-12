$42.010.06
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Ultra-processed foods increase the risk of prediabetes in young people - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

A new study has found that consuming ultra-processed foods triggers the development of prediabetes and elevated blood sugar levels in young people. A 10% increase in the consumption of these products increases the risk of prediabetes by 64%.

Ultra-processed foods increase the risk of prediabetes in young people - study

New research suggests that the consumption of ultra-processed foods provokes the development of prediabetes and an increase in blood sugar levels in young people. Foods high in sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats increase the risk of developing the disease, writes UNN with reference to The Independent.

Details

Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but have not yet reached the level of type 2 diabetes.

Even a slight increase in fast food, packaged snacks, and products and beverages high in sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats significantly increases the risk of developing prediabetes. This was discovered in a recently published study.

The study shows that ultra-processed foods make up half of the diet of Britons. For teenagers, this share is close to two-thirds.

Scientists at the University of California tracked 80 young people aged 17 to 22 for four years. Researchers analyzed the consumption of UPF, which stands for Ultra-Processed Foods.

French fries go on the blacklist: three servings a week – and the risk of diabetes increases by 20%07.08.25, 09:56 • 2299 views

In general, scientists classified products into non-UPF and UPF, namely: chips, sugary carbonated drinks, sausages, cookies, bars, instant noodles, pizza, hot dogs, ready-made sauces, frozen semi-finished products, etc.

The study showed that the consumption of UPF products provokes the development of prediabetes and early-stage hyperglycemia, which can lead to diabetes.

Participants whose consumption of UPF products increased by 10% had a 64% increased risk of prediabetes. Scientists also noted that the risk of unregulated glucose increased by 56%.

Researchers found that UPF consumption is associated with an increased risk of insulin resistance, in which the body gradually loses its ability to control blood sugar.

In conclusion, more than one in five adults in the UK suffer from diabetes or prediabetes. Although people with prediabetes are prone to developing type 2 diabetes, according to the charity, this can be avoided by changing lifestyle and diet.

One-fifth of normal-weight adults have hidden obesity, increasing the risk of hypertension and diabetes - study27.10.25, 12:38 • 3672 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

HealthNews of the World
Great Britain