Ultra-processed foods increase the risk of prediabetes in young people - study

New research suggests that the consumption of ultra-processed foods provokes the development of prediabetes and an increase in blood sugar levels in young people. Foods high in sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats increase the risk of developing the disease, writes UNN with reference to The Independent.

Prediabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but have not yet reached the level of type 2 diabetes.

Even a slight increase in fast food, packaged snacks, and products and beverages high in sodium, sugar, and unhealthy fats significantly increases the risk of developing prediabetes. This was discovered in a recently published study.

The study shows that ultra-processed foods make up half of the diet of Britons. For teenagers, this share is close to two-thirds.

Scientists at the University of California tracked 80 young people aged 17 to 22 for four years. Researchers analyzed the consumption of UPF, which stands for Ultra-Processed Foods.

In general, scientists classified products into non-UPF and UPF, namely: chips, sugary carbonated drinks, sausages, cookies, bars, instant noodles, pizza, hot dogs, ready-made sauces, frozen semi-finished products, etc.

The study showed that the consumption of UPF products provokes the development of prediabetes and early-stage hyperglycemia, which can lead to diabetes.

Participants whose consumption of UPF products increased by 10% had a 64% increased risk of prediabetes. Scientists also noted that the risk of unregulated glucose increased by 56%.

Researchers found that UPF consumption is associated with an increased risk of insulin resistance, in which the body gradually loses its ability to control blood sugar.

In conclusion, more than one in five adults in the UK suffer from diabetes or prediabetes. Although people with prediabetes are prone to developing type 2 diabetes, according to the charity, this can be avoided by changing lifestyle and diet.

