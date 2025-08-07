French fries go on the blacklist: three servings a week – and the risk of diabetes increases by 20%

Love french fries? A new international study warns: regular consumption of this crispy snack significantly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Now there is scientific evidence that the problem is not the potato itself, but how it is prepared.

French fries are a symbol of fast food, convenient, tasty, and affordable. But according to a study published in the authoritative medical journal The BMJ, regular consumption of this dish can seriously harm health.

Scientists from Cambridge University, as part of an international group, found that eating french fries three times a week increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 20%. And five servings mean an additional 27%.

For 40 years, researchers observed the eating habits of over 205,000 American healthcare professionals. It turned out that not all potatoes are equally harmful.

Boiled, baked, or mashed potatoes are not associated with an increased risk of diabetes. The main problem is deep-fried potatoes, often processed and oversaturated with fats.

In addition, scientists found that replacing three servings of potatoes per week with whole grains reduces the likelihood of diabetes by 8%. In contrast, replacing potatoes with white rice only worsens the situation.

French fries are often ultra-processed foods, while baked or boiled potatoes are not. This is very important for diabetes prevention - according to comments from experts from the USA and Denmark.

The conclusion is simple: if you don't want to increase the risk of chronic disease, choose less processed potato options, or even better, add more whole grains to your diet.

