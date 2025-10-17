The range of paid services for nature reserves and museums may be expanded - the Ministry of Culture announced new initiatives
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Culture plans to expand the range of paid services offered by nature reserves and museums to attract funds for the preservation of monuments. The government will also support projects that promote Ukrainian cultural heritage, particularly through international cooperation with UNESCO and the EU.
Funds will be raised to preserve monuments, which will come from an expanded range of paid services offered by nature reserves and museums. The government also plans to support projects that promote Ukrainian cultural heritage, including through international cooperation with UNESCO and the EU.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.
Details
Recently, acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Tetiana Berezhnaya held a meeting with representatives of the National Reserve "Sophia of Kyiv". During this meeting, priority initiatives were announced that will help in the preservation of monuments and infrastructure development.
Among them are the following:
- The Ministry of Culture plans to expand the range of paid services offered by nature reserves and museums.
- To attract philanthropic assistance, including possible tax mechanisms to stimulate business, the government promised to improve the legislative framework.
- Within the framework of UNESCO, EU and Council of Europe projects, international cooperation continues. They promise to strengthen their work.
- They reminded about supporting the program "1000 hours of Ukrainian content". Support is planned for projects that popularize Ukrainian cultural heritage, in particular through documentary and feature films.
Recall
In the summer, four new Ukrainian-language audio guides appeared in museums in Amsterdam, Portugal, Hungary, and Berlin.
Near the State Museum of Toys in Kyiv, the art object "Yavorivska Ptashka" was installed, which is an enlarged copy of a traditional Yavoriv toy. The event was timed to coincide with the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.
Ukraine calls for sanctions against the cartoon "Masha and the Bear" due to its ties with Russia16.10.25, 22:58 • 14860 views