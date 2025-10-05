$41.280.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's Territorial Defense Day and World Teachers' Day: what else is celebrated on October 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

October 5 marks Ukraine's Territorial Defense Day and World Teachers' Day. Also on this day, World Meningitis Day, the City Days of Zaporizhzhia and Chernivtsi are celebrated, and believers honor the memory of the martyr Kharitina.

Ukraine's Territorial Defense Day and World Teachers' Day: what else is celebrated on October 5

Today, October 5, Ukraine celebrates Territorial Defense Day and World Teachers' Day, writes UNN.

Territorial Defense Day of Ukraine

The Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine was introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2020 and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of October. The holiday was established to emphasize the importance of national defense capability and territorial integrity, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing war since 2014.

The idea of reforming the territorial defense system appeared back in 2017, when the Ministry of Defense developed a project to improve the organization of brigades in each region. Reorganization began in 2018: now each region has at least one brigade, and in border regions their number is greater.

World Teachers' Day

World Teachers' Day has been celebrated annually on October 5 since 1994 at the initiative of UNESCO. It reminds us of the important role of educators in shaping the future generation. In Ukraine, Teachers' Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of October, and congratulations traditionally take place on the Friday before this day.

Today, Teachers' Day is celebrated in over 100 countries around the world, highlighting the contribution of educators and the current challenges of the profession.

Every year, UNESCO, together with the ILO, UNICEF and Education International, conducts campaigns in support of educators, dedicated to current topics.

Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher

World Meningitis Day

Every year on October 5, World Meningitis Day is celebrated, established in 2009 by a community of people who have faced this disease.

Meningitis is a severe inflammatory lesion of the membranes of the brain and spinal cord, mostly caused by bacteria or viruses. The disease can easily be confused with a common cold, as its initial symptoms may be unnoticeable. It is especially dangerous when parents mistake the first signs for a common cold and do not seek medical attention – delaying treatment can lead to serious complications and even fatalities.

World Meningitis Day aims to raise awareness about this disease and ways to avoid it.

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

Days of the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Chernivtsi

Every year on the first Sunday of October, Zaporizhzhia residents celebrate City Day. The official founding of Zaporizhzhia is attributed to 952, although this date has no scientific confirmation. The city is known for its long Sobornyi Avenue (10.8 km), the 50-meter high Dnipro HPP, Khortytsia Island with the "Zaporizhzhia Sich" museum, and a 9-kilometer children's railway with real trains.

Chernivtsi also celebrates City Day on the first Sunday of October, this time marking the 617th year since its first documentary mention in 1408. The celebration in its modern format began in the second half of the 20th century. Since the date falls on the first weekend of October, it allows for maximum involvement of both local residents and tourists, and reflects the multinational history of the city, which for centuries was home to Ukrainians, Romanians, Jews, Poles, and Germans.

Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Charitina

On October 5, believers celebrate the day of Saint Charitina - a martyr who became a symbol of faith, courage, and steadfastness. Being an orphan, she was raised by the pious Christian Claudius. Thanks to her kindness and faith, she converted many people to Christ. During the persecutions under Emperor Diocletian, Charitina refused to renounce her faith, for which she suffered cruel tortures and in 304 accepted a martyr's death.

The Day of Saint Charitina reminds us of the power of faith, devotion to convictions, and inspires courage in trials.

Woman leads Church of England for the first time in 1400 years

Alona Utkina

