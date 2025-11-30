$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM
November 29, 05:13 PM
November 29, 05:02 PM
November 29, 03:10 PM
November 29, 02:28 PM
November 29, 12:33 PM
November 29, 12:07 PM
November 29, 11:00 AM
November 29, 10:28 AM
November 29, 08:59 AM
Menu
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Publications
UNN Lite
Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, World Pet Day, International Sex Day: what is celebrated on November 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

On November 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, established in 2010. On the same day, the world celebrates World Pet Day, International Sex Day, Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare, and Eternal Youth Day.

Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, World Pet Day, International Sex Day: what is celebrated on November 30

Today, November 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and worldwide, it's World Pet Day and International Sex Day, writes UNN.

Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Today, November 30, marks the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The event was initiated in 2010, according to the order of the Minister of Defense. 

Radio-technical troops are the eyes for anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, and mobile groups for destroying UAVs. They are the ones who detect enemy targets in the sky: planes, missiles, and drones.

Timely detection of an aerial target increases the chances of it being destroyed.

As of early 2022, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were 100% equipped, and 30% of the equipment consisted of modern new models of Ukrainian production: the 80K6KS1 Phoenix-1 detection radar station was adopted, and the 19Zh6 radar station (RLS) was modernized to the 35D6M type.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, due to increased threats, the modernization process of the radio-technical troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has accelerated.

In particular, modern radar systems also arrived in Ukraine with Western air defense systems.

"Chaika" and "Mukhoibka" against UAVs: electronic simulators for training in shooting down aerial targets approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine28.11.25, 06:05 • 4543 views

World Pet Day

November 30 is a real holiday for those who adore cats, dogs, parrots, and other pets. The event is international in nature and is called World Pet Day. Animals are not called man's smaller brothers for nothing, because they need care and attention. This is especially true for domestic pets, who are completely dependent on their owner.

The initiative to introduce a holiday for apartment pets arose from representatives of the nature protection movement. The idea was presented during the International Congress, which took place in Italy in 1931. At that time, representatives of various organizations dealing with environmental protection and ecology gathered at the congress.

Pets include not only pets that people keep in apartments, but also domestic creatures and animals that are in zoos, etc. Since ancient times, humans have made considerable efforts to tame various species of birds and mammals. This process continues to this day. It should be noted that some species cannot be domesticated, despite all the efforts of specialists.

How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks28.11.25, 10:06 • 61189 views

International Sex Day

Every year on November 30, the world celebrates International Sex Day. The holiday appeared in 2007 on internet forums, where, in fact, the main venue was chosen - the city of Amsterdam.

Sex Day is not an official holiday, but it is included in the UNESCO international calendar. A similar event existed in Ancient Rome, when at the end of autumn people held a fertility festival aimed at expanding the family.

On International Sex Day, rallies of sexual minorities are held, information about safe sexual acts is disseminated, and at the end of the holiday, bright inflated condoms are launched into the sky. The purpose of the holiday is to spread the topic of sex and sexuality.

Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare

Every year on November 30, or on the first day of the regular session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the world observes the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare. This day was established after the adoption of an important decision at the 20th session of the Conference of the States Parties in 2015. It is important to note that this date has become a symbol of remembrance for the tragedies brought by chemical weapons.

The use of chemical weapons in combat became a terrible reality during the First World War. This was the first conflict where chemical agents such as chlorine, phosgene, and mustard gas were used on a scale the world had never seen before.

Over 100,000 people died from poisonous gases, and millions more became victims of severe poisoning and injuries. Militaries around the world quickly realized that chemical weapons could change the course of war, but also paid for it with a huge number of deaths and sufferings.

Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council, Russia defeated for third consecutive time - MFA25.11.25, 17:50 • 2861 view

Day of Eternal Youth

In today's world, where the pace of life is frantic, and fashion and technology change instantly, there is something that remains constant - the feeling of youth, energy, and zest for life. This is what the Day of Eternal Youth celebrates - a holiday observed on November 30, on the birthday of one of America's most famous TV presenters - Dick Clark. 

Dick Clark was an American television legend, host of the iconic show American Bandstand, which aired from 1952 to 1989. This program became a symbol of youth culture, musical discoveries, first dances, and the carefree atmosphere of the 50s-70s.

Thanks to his ease, charisma, and eternally youthful appearance, Dick Clark earned the nickname "America's oldest teenager." He didn't just host the show - he embodied youth in all its forms: through music, fashion, lifestyle, and love of life.

After his death, the Day of Eternal Youth was established as a way to honor not only his figure but also the universal idea: youth is not an age, but a state of mind.

Adolescence lasts until 30: new study identifies five phases of brain development25.11.25, 17:05 • 3153 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

