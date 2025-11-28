$42.300.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Chaika" and "Mukhoibka" against UAVs: electronic simulators for training in shooting down aerial targets approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved the use of electronic simulators "Chaika" and "Chaika-M" ("Mukhoibka") in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On them, military personnel learn to shoot down aerial targets, including FPV drones, "Lancet" and "Shahed" drones, as well as cruise missiles.

"Chaika" and "Mukhoibka" against UAVs: electronic simulators for training in shooting down aerial targets approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the electronic simulators "Chaika" and "Chaika-M" ("Mukhoibiyka"), on which Ukrainian military personnel learn to shoot down aerial targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the defense department.

Details

It is noted that in the conditions of modern warfare, effective confrontation with enemy drones is critically important.

To train in destroying FPV, Lancet, and Shahed-type drones, the Defense Forces use, among other things, electronic simulators. They guarantee safety and allow saving ammunition

- the message says.

It is indicated that on these simulators, military personnel practice effective firing from Igla and Stinger MANPADS, DShK and M2 machine guns, as well as small arms. 

During training, attacks by aerial targets from different altitudes, angles, distances, and at different speeds are simulated. At the same time, real combat situations are modeled.

- the Ministry of Defense said.

They added that thanks to such training, military personnel can quickly assess the situation and effectively use weapons against aerial targets. The most skilled after training can shoot down not only UAVs but even cruise missiles.

Recall

The arsenal of the Ukrainian army in October was replenished with more than a hundred new types of weapons and equipment. Among the novelties are unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare systems, and large-caliber artillery shells.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine Technologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Lancet (loitering munition)
FIM-92 Stinger
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136