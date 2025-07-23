AFU grenade launchers received Ukrainian-made laser simulators: the new system has already been approved for operation

$41.770.05
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign
Zelenskyy received a report from the Minister of Internal Affairs on the circumstances of the death of the commander of the "Lyut" brigade
Over 1300 Ukrainians died in road accidents in six months: main causes announced
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminyh
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

AFU grenade launchers received Ukrainian-made laser simulators: the new system has already been approved for operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2210 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has officially allowed the use of a domestic laser simulator system for training grenade launchers. This simulator imitates a real combat shot from an RPG-7, allowing all stages of shooting to be practiced.

AFU grenade launchers received Ukrainian-made laser simulators: the new system has already been approved for operation

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has officially approved the use of a domestic laser training system designed for training grenade launcher operators. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Ensuring the Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment, according to UNN.

Details

These laser trainers are a modern tool for training grenade launcher crews to fire RPG-7s.

- noted the department.

The system simulates a real combat shot: its design in the form of a training munition allows the device to be installed on a grenade launcher and practice all stages of firing - from aiming to the reactive effect of impact.

The range of hitting simulated targets using the trainer is similar to the firing distance of an RPG-7. In addition, it is compatible with other training systems, allowing it to be integrated into multi-level training complexes.

From drones to tourniquets: how Ukrainian schoolchildren will study the subject "Defense of Ukraine"7/14/25, 6:05 PM • 6167 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
