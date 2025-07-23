AFU grenade launchers received Ukrainian-made laser simulators: the new system has already been approved for operation

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has officially approved the use of a domestic laser training system designed for training grenade launcher operators. This was reported by the Main Directorate for Ensuring the Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment, according to UNN.

Details

These laser trainers are a modern tool for training grenade launcher crews to fire RPG-7s. - noted the department.

The system simulates a real combat shot: its design in the form of a training munition allows the device to be installed on a grenade launcher and practice all stages of firing - from aiming to the reactive effect of impact.

The range of hitting simulated targets using the trainer is similar to the firing distance of an RPG-7. In addition, it is compatible with other training systems, allowing it to be integrated into multi-level training complexes.

