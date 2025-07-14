From drones to tourniquets: how Ukrainian schoolchildren will study the subject "Defense of Ukraine"

$41.780.04
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 2024 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10121 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18808 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20940 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19391 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25212 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27151 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34033 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38779 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35678 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20940 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 273351 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 267065 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

From drones to tourniquets: how Ukrainian schoolchildren will study the subject "Defense of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has updated the list of teaching aids for the subject "Defense of Ukraine". Schools will receive drone simulators, laser trainers, resuscitation mannequins, and tourniquets.

From drones to tourniquets: how Ukrainian schoolchildren will study the subject "Defense of Ukraine"

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has officially approved an updated list of teaching aids and equipment for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" in general secondary education institutions. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

Details

The new list includes modern technological equipment for practical training. In particular, schools will receive simulators for controlling FPV drones with computers, interactive laser shooting simulators, and tablets for training. Modern multimedia equipment is also provided to ensure a high-quality educational process.

Special attention is paid to the medical training of students. The list includes mannequins for teaching resuscitation and first aid, tourniquets and means of stopping bleeding, and tactical medicine kits. Simulators for practicing first aid skills in case of injuries are also provided.

It is noted that the updated equipment will enable students to learn life-saving pre-medical aid skills, prepare them for the use of modern technologies in the field of security, develop critical thinking and resilience to disinformation, and form practical skills for actions in emergency situations.

Recall

According to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science dated June 20, 2025, the subject "Defense of Ukraine" will have 2 hours per week for grades 10-11. The changes come into force at the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine
