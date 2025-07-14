From drones to tourniquets: how Ukrainian schoolchildren will study the subject "Defense of Ukraine"

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has officially approved an updated list of teaching aids and equipment for teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" in general secondary education institutions. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, writes UNN.

The new list includes modern technological equipment for practical training. In particular, schools will receive simulators for controlling FPV drones with computers, interactive laser shooting simulators, and tablets for training. Modern multimedia equipment is also provided to ensure a high-quality educational process.

Special attention is paid to the medical training of students. The list includes mannequins for teaching resuscitation and first aid, tourniquets and means of stopping bleeding, and tactical medicine kits. Simulators for practicing first aid skills in case of injuries are also provided.

It is noted that the updated equipment will enable students to learn life-saving pre-medical aid skills, prepare them for the use of modern technologies in the field of security, develop critical thinking and resilience to disinformation, and form practical skills for actions in emergency situations.

Recall

According to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science dated June 20, 2025, the subject "Defense of Ukraine" will have 2 hours per week for grades 10-11. The changes come into force at the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year.