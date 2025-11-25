Adolescence lasts until 30: new study identifies five phases of brain development

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have discovered that the human brain goes through five key phases throughout life, with adolescence lasting until the early thirties. This discovery helps explain fluctuations in the risk of mental disorders and dementia. This is stated in the BBC material, writes UNN.

Details

Scientists analyzed scans of about 4,000 people aged up to 90 and identified the following stages of brain development: childhood (up to 9 years), adolescence (9–32 years), adulthood (32–66 years), early aging (66–83 years), and late aging (from 83 years).

The brain rebuilds throughout life. It is always strengthening and weakening connections, and it's not one stable pattern – there are fluctuations and phases of brain restructuring – noted Dr. Alexa Musley.

Adolescence is the only phase where the brain's neural networks become more efficient, with peak activity reached in the early thirties. The adult brain enters a stable phase where changes occur more slowly, while early and late aging are accompanied by a gradual division of the brain into closely interacting areas.

Duncan Astle, Professor of Neuroinformatics, emphasized: "Many neurodevelopmental, mental, and neurological conditions are related to how the brain is structured."

Professor Tara Spires-Jones added: "This is a very cool study that highlights how much our brain changes throughout life."

