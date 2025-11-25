Boy with rare disease amazes doctors after first-ever gene therapy

$42.370.10
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 190 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 2138 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 16103 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 15846 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 24715 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 33950 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31192 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 27921 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46058 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71001 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Popular news
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 11840 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 18343 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 58020 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 38988 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 26612 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 16103 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 72818 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 101021 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 91438 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 97614 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 26614 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61324 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 62766 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 70187 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79528 views
Boy with rare disease amazes doctors after first-ever gene therapy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2894 views

Three-year-old Oliver Chu, who has the rare Hunter syndrome, received revolutionary gene therapy in Manchester. A year after starting treatment, the boy is developing normally, which has amazed doctors.

Boy with rare disease amazes doctors after first-ever gene therapy

A three-year-old boy amazed doctors with his progress, becoming the first person in the world with a severe rare disease - Hunter syndrome (MPSII) - to receive revolutionary gene therapy, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Oliver Chu has a rare hereditary disease called Hunter syndrome, which causes progressive damage to the body and brain.

In the most severe cases, patients with this disease usually die before the age of 20. Its effects are sometimes described as a type of childhood dementia.

Due to a defective gene, Oliver could not produce an enzyme necessary for healthy cells before treatment began.

For the first time in the world, medical professionals in Manchester tried to stop the disease by modifying Oliver's cells with gene therapy.

Professor Simon Jones, one of the research leaders, told the BBC: "I've waited 20 years to see a boy like Ollie doing so well, and it's so exciting."

At the heart of this remarkable story is Oliver - the first of five boys worldwide to receive the treatment - and the Chu family from California, who trusted the team of doctors at Manchester Royal Children's Hospital.

A year after starting treatment, Oliver appears to be developing normally.

"Every time we talk about it, I want to cry because it's so amazing," says his mother Jingru.

Doctors slow Huntington's disease by 75% for the first time thanks to gene therapy24.09.25, 16:03 • 3228 views

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
California