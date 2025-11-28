How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks

Photo: freepik

More and more people are allowing their pets to sleep with them, some out of love, some out of pity, and for some, it has become an indispensable ritual of comfort before bed. But even the gentlest purr or obedient dog can pose health risks to humans if safety and hygiene rules are not followed. Veterinarian Yelyzaveta Babiy explained to a UNN journalist when sleeping with animals is safe and when it is better to leave the shared bed only for humans.

Risks from an animal in bed

According to the veterinarian, when an animal is vaccinated, treated for parasites, and well-groomed, the risks are minimal. However, even under such conditions, there are nuances that can affect a person's well-being. The most noticeable of these is sleep disturbance, as animals have different cycles of rest and activity that are very different from human ones.

If the animal is healthy, vaccinated, treated for parasites, and in good hygienic condition, the risks are minimal. But a person's sleep quality almost always deteriorates, because animal sleep is polyphasic, especially in cats. This means that they are active between cycles and can wake the owner. - explains Yelyzaveta Babiy.

Such animal activity can make sleep more superficial and less restorative. In addition, hair, which animals shed all year round, can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, or skin. And in people with increased sensitivity, hair and particles from fur can even provoke allergies, and in some cases, asthmatic manifestations.

But if the pet has access to the street, the situation changes dramatically. Even a well-groomed animal can bring home parasites or pathogens. Most often - fleas or ticks, which mechanically cling to the fur and easily get into bed.

A cat that walks outside can bring anything - fleas, ticks, dirt. Even if the animal is not bitten by parasites, it carries them mechanically. In addition, flea saliva is a strong allergen that causes rashes and itching. - Babiy emphasizes.

In addition to parasites, there is a risk of transmitting zoonoses - infections transmitted from animals to humans naturally. They can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and a person can become infected from animals through direct contact: through contaminated food, water, or even through the air. Although the probability of infection in a sleeping state is small, the doctor emphasizes that an unkempt animal increases the risks many times over. However, even treating an animal does not completely free its surface from possible "passengers."

Even treated animals, especially cats, can mechanically carry fleas or ticks. The protection works in such a way that the animal itself does not suffer, but it can bring parasites home. - says Yelyzaveta Babiy.

Therefore, experts advise regular hygiene procedures. For cats, the most important thing is to clean the areas that are most in contact with the environment - paws, muzzle, chest. And dogs can be treated with special sprays that repel parasites before a walk.

When is it absolutely forbidden to let an animal into bed?

There are a number of situations when veterinarians strongly advise against co-sleeping. First of all, this applies to very small or elderly animals that may fall, get injured, or be accidentally crushed in their sleep.

Very small or old animals can be mechanically injured: they can be easily crushed in their sleep, or they can jump unsuccessfully from the bed. Also, it is not recommended to sleep with dogs that have behavioral disorders or aggression, as they can perceive the bed as their territory, and then defend it by aggressing the owner. - notes Babiy.

In addition, a separate "no" - to animals with incontinence or chronic infections.

Are dogs better than cats?

Dogs tolerate treatments better, so the risk of mechanical transfer of ticks or fleas is lower. In addition, sleeping with a dog is less turbulent - they rarely disturb the owner.

A treated dog is a very safe sleeping companion. It practically does not carry active forms of infections and rarely brings ticks. In addition, during sleep with a dog, more oxytocin - the hormone of calm - is released. - explains the specialist.

But there is an important nuance. Yelyzaveta Babiy emphasizes that a dog should only enter the bed on command. This forms the correct hierarchy and prevents territorial aggression.

Why do cats sometimes wake their owners up in the middle of the night?

It's not capriciousness or bad behavior, says the expert. The thing is, cats have short sleep cycles, even though they sleep often, and they don't understand that humans have a different, longer sleep cycle. In addition, a sleeping person's breathing and heart rate slow down. Because of this, your tailed pet may simply become worried about their owner's well-being.

Cats sometimes touch your face with their paws or cry out in the middle of the night by your bed because they are worried that you have been lying still and breathing slowly for too long. They are literally checking to see if you are alive - explained the doctor.

Sleeping with your pet can be enjoyable and even beneficial if the animal is well-groomed, healthy, and properly trained. So, ultimately, before allowing your cat or dog to sleep with you, it is important to assess all the risks and establish clear rules that will make the night safe and peaceful for everyone.