Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?

Installing solar panels in a private house can make its owner 100% energy independent, but they work when there is sun, when it is not cloudy. In order to solve this problem, it is necessary to purchase additional equipment that will allow accumulating electricity. Oleg Popenko, an expert on housing and communal services, tariffs and communal services, head of the Union of Consumers of Communal Services, told UNN about this in a comment.

Details

According to Popenko, he would recommend installing solar panels in a private house, but it is worth remembering that the solar panel itself does not accumulate electricity. That is, the solar panel works only when there is sun, when it is not cloudy.

In order to accumulate electricity, you still need to buy additional equipment so that it can accumulate. Separately, the solar panel works only when there is sun, when it is not cloudy. For example, if you take January, then in January such solar panels produce no more than 10% of the power. If you install a solar panel in a private house... I would generally recommend everyone to install solar panels, install batteries, because you don't have electricity... the sun shines and you use electricity. If you don't use it, it accumulates. That is, in a private house it absolutely works, you can become 100% energy independent - says Popenko.

However, he emphasizes that installing solar panels and purchasing equipment is not a cheap pleasure.

If we talk about an apartment building, it is much more difficult here. It is physically impossible to install solar panels to satisfy the electricity consumption for, say, 300 apartments in an apartment building. Therefore, if solar panels are installed, we are talking about lighting common areas, elevators and a pump group for supplying water to the upper floors. We are talking not only about solar panels, we are talking about installing them together with batteries - added Popenko.

