$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 88 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 5880 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 2120 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 5580 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15443 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 12563 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 12243 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23324 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 39790 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30386 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.2m/s
86%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - ZelenskyyNovember 25, 11:57 PM • 9460 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 21462 views
Erdogan proposes resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in IstanbulNovember 26, 02:02 AM • 4336 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 17193 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 16116 views
Publications
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 5880 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15442 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 41192 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 50120 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 100340 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 21449 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 56268 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 74330 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 74924 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 81819 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Heating

Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Installing solar panels in a private house can make its owner 100% energy independent. However, additional equipment is needed to store electricity, as the panels themselves only work when there is sunlight.

Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?

Installing solar panels in a private house can make its owner 100% energy independent, but they work when there is sun, when it is not cloudy. In order to solve this problem, it is necessary to purchase additional equipment that will allow accumulating electricity. Oleg Popenko, an expert on housing and communal services, tariffs and communal services, head of the Union of Consumers of Communal Services, told UNN about this in a comment.

Details

According to Popenko, he would recommend installing solar panels in a private house, but it is worth remembering that the solar panel itself does not accumulate electricity. That is, the solar panel works only when there is sun, when it is not cloudy.

In order to accumulate electricity, you still need to buy additional equipment so that it can accumulate. Separately, the solar panel works only when there is sun, when it is not cloudy. For example, if you take January, then in January such solar panels produce no more than 10% of the power. If you install a solar panel in a private house... I would generally recommend everyone to install solar panels, install batteries, because you don't have electricity... the sun shines and you use electricity. If you don't use it, it accumulates. That is, in a private house it absolutely works, you can become 100% energy independent

 - says Popenko. 

Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack25.11.25, 10:07 • 29307 views

However, he emphasizes that installing solar panels and purchasing equipment is not a cheap pleasure. 

If we talk about an apartment building, it is much more difficult here. It is physically impossible to install solar panels to satisfy the electricity consumption for, say, 300 apartments in an apartment building. Therefore, if solar panels are installed, we are talking about lighting common areas, elevators and a pump group for supplying water to the upper floors. We are talking not only about solar panels, we are talking about installing them together with batteries

- added Popenko. 

Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors25.11.25, 12:00 • 50132 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

TechnologiesLife hack
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity