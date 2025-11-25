$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
08:07 AM • 2880 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 7582 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 7436 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 7952 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 32870 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 64937 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 56969 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51030 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78367 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69774 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 38463 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhotoNovember 24, 11:23 PM • 37240 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first detailsNovember 24, 11:35 PM • 40151 views
Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke outNovember 25, 12:02 AM • 6354 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 34155 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 50480 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78331 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69736 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 76537 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 101261 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 51742 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 53889 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 61840 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 71302 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 72120 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2896 views

On the night of November 24-25, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and several regions. Over 100,000 consumers were left without electricity, and emergency and hourly blackouts were implemented.

Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack

On the night of November 24-25, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. More than 100,000 consumers were left without electricity. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

As a result of the attack, as of morning, more than 40,000 consumers in Kyiv region, 20,000 in Odesa, 13,000 in Chernihiv, over 21,000 in Dnipropetrovsk region, and over 8,000 in Kharkiv region were de-energized. In all affected regions, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure.

- the report says.

To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied in Kyiv and Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions. In all regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules are being applied today. Also, in most regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Find out about changes in energy supply on the pages of your region's oblenergo.

- added the Ministry of Energy.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 13.18 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's massive night attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones. The main blow fell on Kyiv and the region, and the enemy also attacked Odesa region and 4 other regions, targeting energy facilities.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv