Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack

On the night of November 24-25, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. More than 100,000 consumers were left without electricity. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

As a result of the attack, as of morning, more than 40,000 consumers in Kyiv region, 20,000 in Odesa, 13,000 in Chernihiv, over 21,000 in Dnipropetrovsk region, and over 8,000 in Kharkiv region were de-energized. In all affected regions, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure. - the report says.

To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns have been applied in Kyiv and Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions. In all regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules are being applied today. Also, in most regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. Find out about changes in energy supply on the pages of your region's oblenergo. - added the Ministry of Energy.

Situation at ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 13.18 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's massive night attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones. The main blow fell on Kyiv and the region, and the enemy also attacked Odesa region and 4 other regions, targeting energy facilities.